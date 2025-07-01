Business Process Manager (Temporary)
Who are we?
The Sales Process Management department within the Volvo Trucks European Regional Value Chain (RVC) is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are a global, multi-cultural team with responsibility for strengthening Volvo Trucks' business, our customers' business and enabling the premium customer experience by driving the continuous improvement of Volvo Trucks' sales and CRM processes, sales solutions and sales competences.
We aim to help our Sales Areas, Markets and Dealers achieve optimum Customer Satisfaction, increase of Sales and Profitability and a leading Market position.
We are collaborative, inclusive, pro-active, creative and open-minded with excellency and customer orientation in focus.
Your responsibility and main tasks
Your responsibility will be to initiate, coordinate, take the lead on and drive the continuous improvement, development and implementation of Volvo Trucks' Sales and CRM Processes, Systems, Competences, Customer Master Data and Customer Insights with the aim to improve the Sales Effectiveness of Volvo Trucks' Sales Areas, Markets and Dealers.
This includes amongst others:
• Fulfill the Business Owner role and validate, drive and secure the business requirements when it comes to our Volvo Trucks Sales and CRM processes, systems, Customer Master Data and competences (trainings)
• Perform Quick Scans, Process Analyses and Gap Analyses to identify and recommend process improvements
• Initiate and lead projects to improve, develop and implement Volvo Trucks CRM and Sales process and systems and establish ways of working and business rules, that support Volvo Trucks' business
• Support VT HQ, Regional Value Chains, Sales Areas and markets with the creation, optimization and effective management of the Customer Data and Customer Insights
• Initiate and lead Customer Data Management improvement activities and projects
• Perform Health Checks and organize and lead Value Stream Mapping workshops in order to assess the CRM and Sales maturity of markets and dealers and determine course of action for improvement
• Recommend/secure/promote the Volvo Trucks CRM and Sales Process and way of working
• Organize and lead the CRM Community meetings and participate in various other forums (incl. cross-BA) as Business Owner representing Volvo Trucks
You will have direct contact and will be working cross-functionally with the Volvo Trucks Sales Areas, Markets, Dealers and other Volvo Trucks and Volvo Group departments and the various external partners.
As a Business Process Manager Sales & CRM, you will be part of the Sales Process Management Team in the Volvo Trucks European Regional Value Chain and report directly to the Director Sales Process Management.
Other Qualifications:
• Holds a university degree in Business or equivalent experience
• Formal training and/or proven track record in Business Process Analysis, Business Process Modelling, LEAN six sigma and Change Management (e.g. ADKAR)
• Project Management and coordinative experience (both Business as well as IT projects)
• Being a collaborative team player able to build strong long-term relations and contribute to a positive team spirit
• Fluent in English, spoken and written, preferably also proficient in Swedish
