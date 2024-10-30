Business Performance Director
AB Tetra Pak / Ekonomichefsjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Lund
2024-10-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
This critical position in the Global Sales Management and Customer Service Team has a critical mission to analyse business performance, identify gaps vs commitments & identify together with the market companies and Business Units areas of focus and Improvements.
What you will do
• Develop and implement performance measurement framework to track KPIs across the business
• Regularly analyze operational data to identify trends, issue and suggest areas of improvements to both the Market Companies and senior management
• Support the implementation of business strategies or initiatives ensuring they are executed effectively delivering the expected results
• Lead the global support for Channel and Key Components
• Lead the CE and Service forecast Accuracy, including RFC submissions and alignment with PSE demand and supply team
We believe you have
• Role requires dynamic and results-driven professional with excellent understanding of technical services and food processing sales and equipment business.
• The incumbent should be an effective leader with the ability to motivate cross-functional teams, navigate complex situations, and influence key stakeholders with a minimum 10 years experience out which 5 years of experience in senior & complex stakeholder management across multiple geographies & cultures.
• The role needs an individual with marked ability of strategic thinking but also should be highly focused on execution, accountability, and delivering measurable results.
• Strong analytical skills to analyse and identify actionable insights based on multiple operational datasets and prioritising key actions to be implemented for improving business performance.
• Good understanding of budgeting & business planning process. A good negotiator and can balance the needs of markets and the ambitions of central business units
• Experienced in designing and running company wide strategic programme(s) is desirable.
• Good presentation skills and expertise in creating presentations is mandatory for the profile.
• Adept in coaching and leading others to ensure collective success with regular global network meetings
• Proficient in driving forecasting process for capital equipment and services and understanding key implications for right decision making."
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
There is a preferred candidate
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2024-11-10 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8984729