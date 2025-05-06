Business Object Leader for High Integrity IT Environments
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Are you passionate about IT security and driven to ensure the reliability of critical systems?
As a Business Object Leader (BOL), you will play a critical role in safeguarding our high-integrity IT environments, directly impacting our ability to deliver innovative products faster and more securely. You will be the bridge between business needs and technical solutions, collaborating closely with IT Object Leaders (IOL), developers, security experts, and business stakeholders to ensure our IT systems are secure, reliable, and support our business objectives.
Strategic Planning & Execution:
* Lead the development and execution of the object plan, ensuring it aligns with business objectives and adheres to security best practices and regulations.
* Manage the object's resources effectively, optimizing costs while delivering high-quality results.
* Analyze trends and emerging threats to proactively identify and mitigate potential security risks.
Stakeholder Management & Collaboration:
* Collaborate closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs and translate them into actionable IT solutions.
* Effectively communicate technical information to non-technical audiences, fostering a shared understanding of security priorities.
* Coordinate with other BOLs and IT teams across various sites to ensure seamless integration and alignment across all systems. This may involve occasional travel.
Operational Oversight & Maintenance:
* Oversee the day-to-day operations of the object, ensuring its stability, performance, and compliance with security standards.
* Approve deliverables from IT parties, maintaining high quality and adherence to specifications.
* Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency, security, and resilience of the object.
* Bridge between Management and day-to-day operations to secure the overall management accountability for the object.
The role may involve occasional travel.
Your profile
To excel in this role, you're a passionate and experienced security professional with a proven track record of success in building and maintaining secure IT environments. You thrive in dynamic and challenging settings, bringing a deep understanding of information security principles and best practices to every project.
Essential Skills and Experience:
* You have proven experience in managing and maintaining high integrity (security) IT environments.
* You possess a deep understanding of information security requirements and best practices.
* Strong leadership skills, with the ability to drive initiatives, influence stakeholders, and make sound decisions.
* You are a strong communicator with excellent interpersonal skills, able to build relationships and collaborate effectively with diverse teams in both Swedish and English.
* You are a strategic thinker with a knack for problem-solving and a drive and passion for staying ahead of emerging threats.
* Your experience spans a wide spectrum of security domains, encompassing security protocols, vulnerability management, incident response, SIEM, risk assessment methodologies, compliance frameworks, BCDR planning, and network security.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
