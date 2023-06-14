Business & Data Analyst To Digital & It
2023-06-14
We are heading into a future where change is never-ending, and the need to rethink and rebuild is too. A future of conscious thoughts and sustainable innovation- a future we make possible. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion. If you are passionate about driving the people agenda, working with leaders to form engaged and purpose driven teams, whilst being dedicated to transforming aviation - this could be your chance!
As part of our inhouse department, you will be one of our guiding stars to implement a true digital-first approach throughout SAS. We are dedicated to becoming the airline with absolute integration between business, people, and technology, creating a seamless travel experience for our customers. Given the freedom to bring in your own ideas, you will be provided opportunities to impact the future of SAS.
We are now looking for a Business & Data Analyst to our Digital Transformation Office. The purpose of your role is to support Digital transformation and the SAS Forward program with business case creation, financial prognosis and follow up on initiatives. You will also support Digital & IT leaderteam with process improvements, administrative tasks, data analysis & reporting. This role gives you a unique opportunity to work across many different business and IT areas and contribute to the overall digitalization of SAS.
Challenges you will work on
• Project support with focus on financial impact and the creation of advanced cost models to outline and validate business cases
• Presentation of business cases including graphics for executive level reports and financial control
• Analysis of various data points within Digital & IT
• Automation requirements and testing to validate dashboards and reports
• You will set up governance and processes for tracking status, planning and enhancing resources as well as reporting on outcomes for Digital & IT initiatives
To be successful, we believe you:
• are highly analytical with advanced skills in excel and analytics tools
• have the ability to understand complex business models and translate them into documentation that is easy to comprehend
• delivering business cases and executive level presentations is part of your skillset
• have interpersonal skills and a positive attitude
• have great communications skills, both in English and one Scandinavian languaage
• like to work structured and have a natural ability to organize work to enable others to deliver
• have at least 3 years of professional experience in either business control, financial control or business analytics within Digital and/or IT
