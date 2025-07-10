Business Navigator , Group Digital, Ingka Group
To be successful in this position, you should be able to apply business insight, and knowledge and leverage best practices to achieve organizational goals and objectives. With your strong communication skills, you influence decisions and create energy and commitment within the organization as well as creating relationships both within and outside of the own organization. You recognize trends and translate them into business opportunities or identified risks and you are able to handle a constantly changing environment with many different stakeholders and demands.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
The Group Business Navigator is a senior member of one of the functional areas within Group Digital Business Navigation, actively steering the business by being a proactive speaking partner towards business leaders across Group Digital and relevant stakeholders in Ingka Group. The Group Digital Business Navigator translates broad business needs into steering actions and contributes to the identification, development, and evaluation of business opportunities. The Group Business Navigator interacts with key leaders and specialists across Group Digital and relevant stakeholders in Ingka Group and the franchisor.
The Group Business Navigator works together with Digital BN Business Partners and Group Digital Business Navigation Analysts to support planning, performance management, and decision support processes in Group Digital, preparing analyses, insights, and recommendations. A Group Digital Business Navigator is assigned to one of the functional areas within Group Digital Business Navigation, contributing to the development of the functional agenda across Group Digital and Ingka.
You will:
• Be responsible for the production and distribution of analysis, insights, and recommendations related to Group Digital business performance, investment plans, financial position, and risks as assigned
• Be responsible for the maintenance, coordination, and production of assigned financial plans, budgets, and forecasts; parts of the business performance management framework; investment plans and connected tools and working methods
• Be responsible for the active development and implementation of new ways of steering and measuring the business
• Contribute to the operation and development of an assigned functional area within Group Digital Business Navigation, developing and implementing relevant business steering principles, policies, frameworks, and tools
• Contribute to business performance management and financial decision support of Group and Service Functions as assigned
• Contribute to the development of the team and its members by providing senior business steering and financial competence and experience
• Contribute to the implementation of Ingka Financial Strategy, planning, resource allocation, and performance management
Secure cross-organizational readiness and continued business growth in terms of competence, performance, and succession by enabling an end-to-end approach.
