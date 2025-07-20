Business Navigation Leader
Join us in creating a better everyday life for the many people!
Do you want to be a part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden, you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Our business is developing products. It's at the center of all that we do, our daily tasks.
We are on the journey to transform how we operate IKEA, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference.
If that sounds like you, come join us. Together we can do great things!
Let's explore an exciting assignment for a Business Navigation Leader!
Your expertise will be crucial in facilitating prioritization decisions through insightful business performance analysis that highlights potential synergies and improvements.
Your day will be filled with diverse challenges that stimulate your goal-oriented mindset and drive for excellence. You enjoy creating structures out of complexity, simplifying complex problems, and increasing the efficiency of various business processes. Your deep-rooted curiosity about the dynamics of business drives you to take the initiative, achieve great results and continuously improve the IKEA experience by building relationships, partnerships, and extensive networks.
You will lead the implementation and development of the Business Performance Framework, including 2 main areas;
Manage the range offer process
Within the scope related to manage the range offer E2E, you will be acting as a strategic business partner, leading goal-setting process and the follow-up in 1-3-year horizon with close collaboration with Finance to deliver effective financial frameworks and budgets. Your role will be paramount in assessing internal business performance, identifying opportunities, risks, and deviations that need attention, and charting the course for impactful next steps.
Leading performance management at Range Operations
You will lead development and implementation of Business performance framework for Range Operations including harmonisation and standardisation of how we work with Goal setting, Performance year cycle, and coordinate reporting. You will also be supporting development related to the Range steering model.
Your knowledge and expertise span across various dimensions, including retail operations and franchising business models, financial modelling with forecasting and budgeting, process and product management, as well as supply chain knowledge.
With a long-term vision that aligns seamlessly with IKEA's transformative journey, you'll be energized by sharing competence and mentoring others to develop their assignments. Your positive outlook and constructive contributions make you a valuable collaborator who enjoys not only driving business success but also fostering a collaborative, innovative environment where others can thrive.
We believe that your motivation to strive for accuracy and excellence, together with your enthusiasm for continuous improvement and partnership-building, will empower you to excel in this role.
To excel as a Business Navigation Leader, you'll bring a blend of technical expertise, leadership experience, and strategic acumen, underpinned by strong relationship-building skills and a passion for developing others.
Here are some key requirements to thrive in this position:
You have a post-secondary education in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field, complemented by an equivalent combination of relevant training and work experience.
A minimum of five years' experience in a leader role within Finance, Business Navigation, or Business Steering in either a local or global organization is essential, ideally within retailing, franchising, or digital environments.
Your expertise in stakeholder management and business partnering showcases your ability to build strong relationships that foster collaboration and drive business success. Having a thorough understanding of profit and loss statements and key performance measurements is crucial for planning, evaluating, and steering the business effectively. You have demonstrated the ability to consistently meet budgets and goals while setting and implementing actionable plans.
If these criteria resonate with your skills and aspirations, we encourage you to apply and bring your expertise to our transformative mission.
For us it's important that you are guided by our IKEA values in your daily behaviors and are inspired by our vision. You can learn many things as we go, but values and our vision are crucial that you share from the beginning. More information around our values you can find here: Our culture and values - IKEA Global
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Älmhult, Sweden. This role is in Range Operations and reports to the Business Navigation Manager.
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV
2.) A separate document including your answers to these two questions:
What makes this role interesting to you?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
Please keep your answers short and concise and apply at the latest July 31st 2025.
For questions about the role, contact Business Navigation Manager Johan Johansson, johan.johansson@inter.ikea.com
For questions about the recruitment process, contact Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408 Så ansöker du
