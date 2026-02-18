Business Line Manager Industrial Assembly Solutions
2026-02-18
Do you want to lead the transformation of industrial production in the Nordic region? Industrial Assembly Solutions (IAS) is at the forefront of automation and advanced joining technologies across multiple industries - focused primarily on the automotive industry. We are now seeking a high-potential leader with a strong commercial mindset to take on the role of Business Line Manager IAS for our Nordic Customer Center.
Your mission will be to deliver sustainable and profitable growth within our IAS portfolio by providing unmatched customer value through automation solutions and advanced joining technologies. You are a customer-focused leader with a solid track record in B2B value-based sales and complex solution selling. As Business Line Manager, you carry full P&L responsibility for the business.
You will lead a team of specialists within sales and project management and in close cooperation with service. Together you will shape and execute the business plan aligned with the divisional strategy, positioning Atlas Copco as the leading partner in the Nordic manufacturing landscape.
This role offers high visibility within the global IAS organization and strong opportunities for long-term career development. You will be part of the Nordic Management Team and report directly to the General Manager of the Customer Center.
Main tasks include:
Creation and execution of a business plan delivering sustainable profitable growth for your industry
Leading a senior high performing team, including Key Account Managers and Project Leaders towards success
Cross functional collaboration together with other commercial divisions such as the Motor Vehicle Industry (MVI) General Industry (GI) and Service (SAS and SCE) as well as Machine Vision (MVS) and other functions such as the product companies and application centers
Full profit and loss responsibility for your defined industry
A value adding management team member for the customer center
The position requires traveling within the Nordic region but mainly focused on Sweden.
To succed you'll need
This is a great opportunity if you want to work in a Nordic and entrepreneurial environment. We are looking for a team member who can contribute to our growth and who strives for long-term development within our global organization. You have the ability to combine technical knowledge with commercial thinking. You have proven, strong leadership skills and a strong track record of value based sales in B2B. You have the ability to quickly learn new things and understand technical contexts. Good at strategic level as well as hands-on. In addition, you are outgoing, driven, structured, and a creative team player. You are fluent in English and hold a Bachelor or Masters Degree in Engineering, business or similair. Experience from Inclusion and Diversity is a merit.
In return er offer you
A fast-paced dynamic work environment with a lot of opportunities to grow. Atlas Copco is a truly global company and, in this position, you will be able to work with a strong local management team as well as a large network of international colleagues
Location
The position is based from our Gothenburg office. Our head office is situated in Sickla/Nacka, 8 minutes from Central Stockholm.
Application & more Information
Please submit your application including your CV (no personal letter needed) and answer a few questions related to the role. We do not accept applications via email.
We look forward to your application!
Uniting curious minds
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them.
