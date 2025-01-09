Business Lead - Online Growth Team
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-09
Company Description
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is accelerating towards a future with the connected energy landscape, new solutions, empowered customers and disruptive competitors. We have very high ambitions going forward and will continue to be a leader through innovation, customer focused solutions and signature customer experiences.
Job Description
As our Business Lead for Online Growth-team, you will hold the commercial responsibility for digital marketing and online sales. This role involves coordinating online campaigns, including those originating from customer programs as well as purely online-driven campaigns and offers. You will oversee the planning, execution, and follow-up of online campaigns, lead the team, prioritize tasks, and coordinate efforts to maximize the team's effectiveness and value.
This role also includes:
Planning, developing, and implementing business goals and strategies.
Managing the operations of your team.
Performance tracking and reporting the performance of your team to different stakeholders and higher management.
Stakeholder management.
Setting and managing the budget for digital marketing.
Responsibility for the overall online campaign strategy and online sales journey.
Leading and coordinating web content and purchase flow improvements in order to increase traffic and conversions online.
Aligning and leading the online-related work of external agencies and marketing partners.
Responsibility for identifying value creating development possibilities and feeding development demands/specifications for Online capability delivery teams
Driving innovation and optimization of campaigns based on insights to drive growth in the online business.
Qualifications
Deep experience from online sales development
Experience from leading teams in sales organizations.
Experience in leading data-driven methods and workflows
Strong commercial and goal driven mindset.
Excellent communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills.
Very good command of Swedish and English, both written and verbally.
Proven ability to manage and coordinate work with internal and external parties.
Proven ability in developing and presenting business cases.
Strong understanding of customer behavior.
You are data-driven and analytical with experience in data-driven working methods.
Proven experience in strategic and tactical campaign planning.
Proven experience in digital marketing and good understanding of content marketing.
Experience in requirement setting for marketing agencies
As a person, you are resilient and adaptable. You have a clear understanding of the business goals and the ability to inspire others to work towards them. You take accountability for your actions and outcomes, holding others accountable as well.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Lena Einarsson +46705831304. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Jennifer Wikström, +46702096335.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application with CV no later than the 30th of January 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
We 're using tests in this recruitment process and an online test will be sent to all applicants as a first step in the recruitment process after the last day of application.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9094558