Business IT Analyst for Enablement Product Compliance
2025-05-16
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Enablement Product Compliance within TRATON Group R&D is seeking a Business IT Analyst who is dedicated to fulfilling customer needs by enhancing our methods, processes, and IT solutions. In this role, you will maintain and develop IT solutions while also driving new initiatives. Agile methodologies come naturally to you, and you continuously seek ways to improve and gather feedback.
Your primary task will be to assess the legal requirements of TRATON Group R&D's products and define the most effective methods, processes, and IT solutions to meet these needs. As a collaborative team player, you will work closely with various departments across TRATON.
Job Responsibilities
As a Business IT Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring that our IT solutions and processes align with legal requirements and support the broader goals of TRATON Group R&D. Your work will contribute directly to the development of sustainable and compliant transport solutions. In this role, you will be responsible for:
Maintaining and developing IT solutions that support product compliance.
Analyzing legal requirements and supporting product compliance teams and other stakeholders within TRATON R&D.
Translating business needs into updated or new methods, processes, and IT solutions.
Collaborating cross-functionally within R&D and across TRATON, including within our SAFe agile framework.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who is curious, structured, and driven by a desire to make a real impact. You enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are comfortable navigating between technical and business perspectives. To succeed in this role, we believe you bring:
Experience as a Business IT Analyst or in a similar role.
Some domain knowledge in product compliance or regulatory requirements.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to identify and understand stakeholder needs.
Experience in coordinating and facilitating workshops, meetings, and cross-functional groups.
Strong communication and pedagogical skills to simplify and explain complex changes.
A customer-focused mindset with an understanding of TRATON R&D's needs and the ability to translate business needs into actionable development requirements.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Within the R&D department Enablement Product Compliance we work with developing processes, methods and system support to enable speed and modularization in Scania's product development process. We work with change management and develop the right conditions for R&D to be able to find the right solutions to create sustainable transport solutions more easily. Within our group more specifically, we define IT solutions, methods and processes for R&D to apply with and ensure legal requirements.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-30. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Helene Svensson, Business IT Analyst, helene.x.svensson@scania.com
or Anna Östh, Unit manager, anna.osth@scania.com
