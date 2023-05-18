Business Information Security Officer, Staff Functions
2023-05-18
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
We at Vattenfall are serious in our strive to enable fossil free living within one generation. The energy landscape is in a constant change, as well as the continuously evolving security risk landscape. In order to ramp up and meet known and unknown challenges we are now looking for a Business Information Security Officer (BISO) for Staff Functions
The Corporate Security & Resilience function aims to be a modern, flexible and agile security function with deep understanding and knowledge of current and emerging threats. The main task of the function is to provide governance and support throughout the Vattenfall Group in order to ensure mitigation of security related risks as well as regulatory compliance in the countries where we operate.
Security and resilience are of fundamental importance to Vattenfall, not the least given the current geopolitical situation. Working with a holistic security & resilience framework at Vattenfall is a truly unique opportunity for the right candidate.
The position will be part of an international team of experienced security leaders and aims to protect the organisation's information assets and systems in accordance with laws and regulations as well as business risk assessments and requirements.
The role will functionally report to the Staff Function Security Office.
Responsibilities
Plan and ensure that the information and Cyber Security elements (i.e., Information, IT- and OT-Security) in the Local Management Systems are maintained in line with the Vattenfall Group Security Management System requirements
Enhance quality and value in existing security programs, and manage implementation of standards and/or processes in the information security area, to ensure governance and alignment in the organisation
Monitor and ensure adherence to internal rules and relevant external regulations related to Information and Cyber Security
Maintain and report a situational picture related to Information and Cyber Security
Promote Information and Cyber Security awareness
Provide advice and recommendations to the management and organisation about status and required actions related to information and Cyber Security risk mitigation
Troubleshoot and provide resolutions of security incidents, including:
Provide trending reports as needed
Review adherence to steering documents and guidelines
Report to the Staff Function Security Officer and Chief Information Security Officer on information and Cyber Security activities, incidents and the status of the information and Cyber Security activities as part of the annual security plan
Qualifications
If you are an experienced and ambitious person, not afraid to ask critical questions, constantly strives for improvements as well as like to belong and contribute to a great team. You might be the colleague we are looking for.
On top of personal skills you will bring:
An Academic degree in a relevant area or equal experience
At least five years of experience in a security role in an international (European) and/or larger corporate environment. Fluency in English. Good knowledge in Swedish, German or Dutch will be beneficial.
Experience of implementing and establishing Security management Systems
Experience in information security and related concepts.
Experience in relevant Information Security legislations (NIS Directive etc.) in the European countries where Vattenfall operates is preferred
Good knowledge and experience of implementation of relevant standards, such as ISO27001/2, NIST, CIS
Working knowledge of cybersecurity principles, techniques, and technologies
Relevant Security certifications are favoured. (e.g., CISSP, CISM)
Other relevant cyber security relevant security certifications are a merit (e.g., CISA, CRISC)
Additional Information
Location: Preferably Solna. Other locations in Vattenfall core countries can be discussed.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Please read mor about Diversity and other benefits here: Working at Vattenfall - Vattenfall
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter, no later than June 7, 2023.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact functional responsible, Johanna Rask, +46 (0)8 739 50 00 . For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter, Peter Blixter, + 46 72 237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Michelle von Gyllenpalm (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
