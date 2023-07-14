Business Development Project Leader
Business Development Project Office (BDPO), IKEA of Sweden, Älmhult
Are you a highly motivated self-starter and strong team player? Can you think strategically and also do you enjoy rolling up the sleeves' to work closely with other teams to get the job done? In the Business Development Project Office (BDPO) we lead some of the most important movements in Supply. Want to take on the challenge with us?
BDPO is global function with exceptional problem solvers, delivering transformational change across our business units. Typical assignments cover strategic business development, digitalization, organizational development, performance improvement and innovation. BDPO also acts as a competence center for Project Management at Supply, and it is a place to accelerate co-workers ' competence development and export of talents further into IKEA.
Job Description
In the role of Business Development Project Leader, you work independently and simultaneously with a number of complex projects in a truly global environment and lead multi-disciplinary teams of high performing individuals from across the business to drive change.
In this assignment you will:
play a key role in leading complex projects and its value streams throughout the project life cycle, from the initial assignment through the completion,
secure a fact-based and inclusive approach, manage dependencies and engage stakeholders to deliver excellent results
develop high performing project teams, coach and support the project members in a global and multicultural environment
actively contribute to the development of ways of working, processes, project management competences, and strategic business development capabilities both within BDPO and the Supply project management community
lead by example and proactively contribute by sharing your knowledge and experience
In your role, you act as an important ambassador of IKEA values and a role-model for fact-based business leadership.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who is an outstanding problem solver with entrepreneurial drive, passion for business and people and a mind-set which embraces challenges and always looks for better ways. You have strong self-awareness can adapt your leadership and approach when needed to maximize the value creation. You are committed to high standards in everything you do, and act and lead with sense of urgency.
To succeed in this role, you have:
deep knowledge of IKEA Strategic Landscape and solid knowledge of how IKEA Value chain is operated and organized
deep knowledge of Project management in areas such as time, costs, scope, risks, stakeholders, scenario planning, communication and change management
a proven record of high and successful performance in leading strategic business development projects across core businesses and/or business units
You also have:
• excellent analytical and problem solving skills and business acumen
• a strength in doing business with a holistic view
• excellent communication
• the ability to build strong relationships and influence and challenge in a constructive, positive and professional way
• a natural way of leading by example and proactively sharing your knowledge and experience
• extensive skills and experience in managing and delivering large projects in complex and global environments across multiple industries and business segments
• an outstanding ability to analyze a business, identifying and navigating risks and opportunities
• a proven record of high performance in leading and developing business and solid experience with managing change
We also believe you have an ability to lead in the unknown and readiness to hit the ground running in this challenging assignment from day one.
Additional information
