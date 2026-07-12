Business Development Manager, Legal & Financial Services
Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-12
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Location: Gothenburg or Remote (Europe) Employment: Full-time
About Lawgent
Lawgent helps companies grow across Europe by combining legal expertise, AI, compliance, and commercial business advisory. We work with everything from startups and scaleups to international groups that need a strategic legal partner for expansion, regulatory compliance, and long term growth.
We are now looking for an experienced salesperson who already understands how to sell professional services within law, finance, accounting, tax, or business advisory.
About the role
This is not an entry level sales position.
We are looking for someone who has already built trust with executives, negotiated complex service agreements, and understands how to create long term client relationships.
You will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building your own client portfolio, and helping companies invest in legal and regulatory services that strengthen their business.
Your responsibilities include:
Identifying and contacting new corporate clients.
Managing the complete sales process from first meeting to signed agreement.
Building long term relationships with CEOs, founders, CFOs, HR managers, procurement teams, and executive management.
Understanding clients' commercial and legal needs and presenting the right solutions.
Working closely with Lawgent's legal and compliance specialists.
Developing strategic partnerships and referral networks.
Achieving ambitious sales targets.
Requirements
To be considered you must have:
At least 3 years of documented B2B sales experience selling legal services, accounting services, tax advisory, auditing, corporate finance, consulting, or other professional services.
Proven ability to sell high value service agreements.
Experience working with executive decision makers.
Strong negotiation and relationship building skills.
Excellent communication skills in English. Swedish is considered a strong advantage.
Experience using CRM systems.
A structured and highly self driven working style.
Meritorious
Experience within one or more of the following is highly valued:
Business law
Corporate legal services
Accounting and bookkeeping
Tax advisory
Audit
Financial consulting
Compliance
GDPR
EU AI Act
DORA
Corporate governance
We offer
A rapidly growing international company.
The opportunity to work with some of Europe's most exciting companies.
High level of responsibility and freedom.
Career development based entirely on performance.
Competitive compensation with an attractive commission structure.
A professional environment focused on growth, execution, and long term client relationships.
Who you are
You are driven by results but understand that trust is what closes deals.
You know how to sell expertise rather than products. You ask the right questions, understand business challenges, and build long term partnerships with clients.
If you have previously sold legal, accounting, tax, or financial advisory services and want to become part of an ambitious international company, we would like to hear from you.
Apply today by sending your CV and a short introduction describing your previous sales achievements within legal or financial services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8056331-2098035". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559332-2125), https://jobs.nordicinvestin.se
414 67 (visa karta
)
414 67 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nordic Investin Group Jobbnummer
10000395