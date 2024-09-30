Business Development Manager - Bess
Recap Energy AB (publ) / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recap Energy AB (publ) i Stockholm
Do you want to work in an exciting business segment and take part in the global green energy transition?
Recap Energy Storage is looking for a Business Development Manager - BESS. In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to lead the sales and development of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) projects, leveraging Recap's innovative BaaS (Battery as a Service) model. The position carries a strong focus on driving financial profitability while contributing to a more sustainable future. You will be joining a talented and dedicated team, passionate about advancing the energy transition and fostering a greener, more sustainable world.
Role description
As our Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for creating opportunities in the BaaS business model and securing agreements. You will coordinate the activities with our BESS team and external resources to achieve set goals and efficient project development.
Main responsibilities:
Lead the sales pipeline from opportunity origination to contractual negotiations and closing.
Drive and excel in the sales of BaaS (Battery as a Service) to targeted customer segments including DSOs (Distribution System Operators) and C&I (Commercial and Industrial) customers.
Lead and mentor the team, providing guidance and support to achieve individual and team goals.
Adapt and actively contribute to the ongoing development of our marketing and sales strategies to enhance effectiveness and drive business growth.
Establish clear performance metrics, conduct regular reviews, and implement continuous improvement initiatives.
Monitor market trends, competitors, emerging technologies, new market entrants, and evolving regulations with a strategic business focus. Proactively identify new opportunities and revenue streams to drive the growth of our BESS projects.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering (with focus on energy systems, renewable energy) or business administration/economics. Postgraduate or advanced degrees in such areas are a strong merit.
Relevant experience in sales or business development within the energy sector.
Strong knowledge of BESS technology, renewable energy, and frequency ancillary service markets in Sweden, with an understanding of energy regulations, policies, and incentive schemes.
Proven ability to develop sales strategies, meet targets, and drive growth, with knowledge of financial modelling for renewable projects.
Deep understanding of the Nordic energy landscape, market trends, and regulatory environment for energy storage.
Excellent negotiation, interpersonal, and presentation skills, capable of closing executive large-scale deals and communicating complex concepts.
Experience in leading teams; proficiency in Swedish and English (additional languages a plus).
Driving license
Skills:
Ability to build and maintain relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders.
Strategic thinking and problem-solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to thrive both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
We offer:
An exciting role in an essential and ever-growing business sector
A team of talented, diverse, and highly experienced colleagues
Competitive remuneration
Flexible work times, possibility for hybrid work and self-time management
Application:
CV.
Cover letter explaining why you are the best fit for the Business Development Manager position.
PDFs only.
Application deadline: October 20th.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
If you have any questions, please contact: eduardo.rechden@recap.se
or maricruz.esquivel@recap.se
The selection will be made exclusively based on the candidate's capabilities and fit to the position. All persons who match this job description are encouraged to apply
About Recap
Recap Energy Storage is a company of Recap Energy AB, a lean, ambitious, and fast-growing company focused on renewable energy and energy storage investments. The company has established presence in 5 countries where it develops and manages renewable energy assets and is built over a horizontal hierarchy structure. Candidates who can keep pace will be able to grow rapidly with the company. Recap is an equal opportunity employer and does not tolerate any sort of discrimination.
Recap works exclusively with sustainable projects and has the vision of becoming one of Europe's main references in sustainable investments in its segment. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recap Energy AB (publ)
(org.nr 556919-6503), https://recapenergy.com/ Arbetsplats
Recap Energy Kontakt
Eduardo Rechden eduardo.rechden@recap.se +46733529637 Jobbnummer
8927646