At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity, and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with today's and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for them, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe, or in our factories in France, Italy, and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
We are strengthening our Business Development team within Logistics Solutions Automation Sales and are looking for a driven Business Development Key Account Manager to support our colleagues across Europe in delivering cutting-edge automation solutions. As a Business Development Key Account Manager, you'll play a critical role in enhancing our ability to develop tailored automation solutions and provide commercial analysis to meet the growing demands of our strategic customers.
In this role, you will report directly to the Director of Logistics Solutions Automation Sales, ensuring a strong link between strategy and execution.
Your Responsibility
* Develop engagement strategies and account plans for strategic automation customers in collaboration with European and Global Key Account Managers.
* Work closely with solution architects and Sales to design tailored automation solutions that meet customer expectations for efficiency and payback time.
* Lead and manage responses to global tenders, ensuring high-quality, competitive proposals.
* Support European and Global Key Account Managers in identifying and prioritizing the best sales opportunities for our automation portfolio.
* Translate customer needs into innovative, value-driven automation solutions to position us as the preferred supplier.
Your Profile
* At least five years of experience in a Sales Manager or Key Account Manager role.
* Experience within material handling and automation, ideally within a global organisation.
* Proven success in selling and delivering advanced technical for large-scale projects.
* A strategic mindset with a focus on building long-term partnerships.
* The ability to identify customer needs and design tailored solutions that deliver value.
* Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken. Additional European languages are an advantage.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree within the field of engineering, computer science or a related field.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. The office location is flexible within Europe, depending on your current location, with remote work options available up to two days a week.
We provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus, and offer excellent support to help you balance work and personal life. Our direct managers are approachable and committed to helping you succeed, fostering an environment where you feel valued and motivated.
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, you will engage in challenging and impactful work that shapes the future of our industry. We believe in continuous learning and collaboration, empowering you to grow both personally and professionally. Our company culture is rooted in open communication, and we take pride in ensuring that every team member feels values and heard.
We are driven by our people who continuously learn, improve, and strive for excellence. As you contribute to our vision, we support your career development by providing opportunities to learn new, in-demand skills and to take part in projects that make a real difference. Together, we create a workplace where you can thrive, grow, and make an impact.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application in English no later than March 2nd, 2025. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
