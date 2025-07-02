Business Controller- Team Lead
2025-07-02
We are hiring a Business Controller with Team Lead responsibilities to join our Controlling team-an exciting opportunity to combine financial expertise with a coordinating role in a dynamic engineering environment.
In this role, you'll take a hands-on approach to financial analysis, reporting, and forecasting, closely supporting our engineering and R&D operations. Alongside your analytical work, you'll coordinate the daily activities of a team of controllers.
Your leadership will be key in setting priorities, fostering collaboration, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality financial insights.
Your responsibilities:
Drive financial planning and analysis for engineering-related projects, ensuring timely and accurate reporting
Lead the coordination of monthly reporting, forecasting, and KPI tracking
Support and guide team members in their daily work, ensuring alignment with engineering and business goals
Collaborate closely with engineering managers and stakeholders across the organization
Contribute to the continuous improvement of financial processes and tools
Qualifications
You are a proactive and structured person who enjoys combining analytical work with team collaboration. You have a a collaborative approach and leading by example, communicate clearly, and create clarity and motivation in the team.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Solid experience as a Business Controller or in a similar financial role
Strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of financial principles
Experience in coordinating or supporting teams and cross-functional collaboration
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Proficiency in Excel; experience with BI or visualization tools is a plus
A degree in finance, business administration, or equivalent experience
A background in a high-tech driven company is highly valued, especially if you've worked closely with engineering or product development teams
Experience with ERP systems, especially SAP, is a merit
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
or Hiring Manager David Martin, david.martin1@magna.com
We look forward to your application!
Due to the summer vacation period, our response time may be longer than usual. We will get back to you with feedback at the beginning of August.
