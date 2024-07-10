Business Controller till PolyPeptide
2024-07-10
PolyPeptide
PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world.
Our Mission is to help our customers develop products, secure regulatory approvals, and successfully launch and commercialize their products in the market.
PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide Group AG's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Why PolyPeptide?
Our company is expanding on all levels, so if you want to be part of a strong and rapid growth journey in the next few years, where there will be endless opportunities to influence, learn, develop and take new steps in your career, we provide our employees with a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow. PolyPeptide offers diverse opportunities for both experts and young professionals throughout the world.
We offer the right person excellent opportunities to develop within an international and fast-growing company where you have the opportunity to make an impact. Here you get to work in an exciting and dynamic environment, which creates good conditions for your work to be noticed.
Business Controller
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where new ideas are implemented every day? Do you enjoy developing processes, policies, and structures to support decision making? If so, you might be our new colleague for the position as Business Controller. You will be part of a dynamic finance team for the Malmö site, which consists of six members.
The person we are looking for is a business-oriented person who wants to work at all levels, with a good understanding of the entire business. Since you are the only Business Controller for the Swedish company, you are offered the opportunity to work independently, sometimes without fixed frameworks and with the ability to develop and influence both your daily work and the organization. You will work both operationally and strategically.
In this role, you work closely with the management team and Site Director, sales, production specialists, project managers, as well as colleagues globally. Your mission is to support the relevant stakeholders in financial performance analyzes, reporting and presentation of financial information, creating a solid financial basis for decision making.
As a Business Controller, you will analyze extensive financial data, focusing on product costing, manufacturing variances, project follow-ups, deviations, forecasts, and other related factors. PolyPeptide has a wide product mix as they work according to customer requirements, which means volumes can vary when new products are introduced, creating movement and variation in the results. Therefore, the role involves a lot of forecast analyzes to enable accurate predictions.
The finance department is currently undergoing a transformation where financial tracking and structures, such as product costing and cost tracking, are being changed. This means you will be managing continuous improvement and actively participating in the implementation process. You will also be part of the monthly closing process and you are responsible for the profit report and monthly financial presentation, and you are highly involved in the forecast and budgeting process. You will report to the Finance Director in Malmö.
Expected skills and qualifications
University degree in Economics/Business Administration or equivalent with a minimum of 3 years of experience in controlling
Preferred experience from manufacturing industry
Very good understanding in accounting
Analytical skills and proficiency in KPI/data driven controlling and reporting, with the ability to provide excellent analyzses and reports
Strong IT skills with a strong interest in digitalization, automation trends, and advanced business intelligence. You also possess excellent skills in Excel and PowerPoint.
Acts with a high degree of flexibility and hands-on approach
Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to collaborate cross-functionally and across different geographies for optimal outcomes for the group.
The ability to communicate complex financial information and concepts in a simple and understandable way to individuals without a financial background.
Experience from complex financial tasks, good analytical sense, strong business acumen and not least, the ability to connect the dots between financial and operational performance.
A curious person who wants to learn and contribute to the organization, as well as having a good ability managing different stakeholders. You know how to plan and prioritize the given tasks within your responsibility.
A structured and organized person who are motivated by contributing to driving and improving processes.
Fluent in, Swedish and English as the role is located at the Swedish site in Malmö.
A role model for PolyPeptide's values of innovation, excellence, and trust
Application
For more information about this position please contact Recruitment Consultant Ellinor Dam at A-Talent Group, Ellinor.dam@atalent.se
. www.atalent.se. Ersättning
