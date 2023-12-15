Business Controller for our client in Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-15Arbetsuppgifter
In this interesting assignment you will join the Central Controlling Team. You will report to the Director of the Central Controlling team based in Hamburg but will work from the Solna office in Sweden. The client need you to take over the responsibilities of the current Business Controller, who is working on a project, to ensure a seamless transition.
Requirements
• A minimum of 5-7 years of experience in controlling and financial roles
• Strong understanding in controlling, including skills in reporting, forecasting, and business planning
• Broad knowledge of financial concepts, including gross margin and operating expenses
• Adept in utilizing the SAP controlling module
• Skilled in operating various IT tools such as Excel, TM1, and Power BI
• Excellent communication abilities
• Highly analytical, organized, and collaborative
• Proficient in English and Swedish, with knowledge of Dutch or German being an additional advantage
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2024-01-08
End: 2024-07-19
Deadline: 2023-12-20
Location: Solna
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "610". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8333613