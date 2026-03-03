Business Controller - Commercial Development & Growth
2026-03-03
WHO WE ARE
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimize all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organization.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
Controlling department enables Commercial Development & Growth by providing strategic, operational, and financial insight. Operating at both strategic and operational levels, the Controlling team ensures a consistently high standard of financial governance, performance management, and decision support across the function. The team is responsible for monitoring and steering investments, forecasting costs, leading budget and target-setting processes, and delivering ad-hoc and deep-dive analyses to support informed decision-making. Through proactive performance analysis, the team evaluates departmental and functional outcomes against short- and long-term objectives, identifying risks, opportunities, and value creation levers.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Business Controller within Commercial Development & Growth, you are responsible for providing strong financial and operational controlling support. With a focus on corporate governance, investments, portfolio steering, and long-term strategy, you enable sustainable growth, strong financial returns, and profitability.
You will operate in a global context, collaborating with a diverse and multi-dimensional stakeholder group. The role requires both strategic thinking and hands-on analytical capability, supporting teams across the function based on evolving business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive KPI development, follow-up, and performance management, including Monthly and Quarterly reporting.
Analyse and evaluate portfolio and business performance against short- and long-term strategic goals.
Collect, structure, and synchronize multiple perspectives and data sources to support strategic decisions, change initiatives, and operational priorities.
Support and steer portfolio investments, including financial follow-up, scenario analysis, and prioritization.
Lead analysis and business case projects, translating insights into clear, actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders.
Contribute to corporate governance within the function, including internal control frameworks, expansion reviews, and compliance-related activities.
Act as a strong financial partner to global, regional, and market teams, providing decision support and enabling execution excellence.
WHO YOU ARE:
We are looking for people with:
Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance, Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience as a Business Controller or in a similar finance role, preferably within Expansion, Retail, Digital, Tech, or transformation-driven environments.
Experience with Financial controlling is highly advantageous.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions.
Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint, with hands-on experience in extracting, cleaning, structuring, and analysing large datasets (e.g. queries, data models).
And people who have:
Strategic mindset with the ability to influence decisions and steer outcomes in a matrix organization.
Solid financial expertise, including strong understanding of P&L reporting and financial performance drivers.
Strong business acumen and content understanding
Excellent communication skills and experience in visualising and presenting analysis and insights to a senior and diverse stakeholder group
A strong values-driven mindset and the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders
JOIN US
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm, with a desired start date as soon as possible. The role reports directly to Elisabeth Juhl, Head of Controlling. If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with this role, please submit your application (CV only) at your earliest convenience. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14
E-post: dominika.praunspergrova@hm.com
