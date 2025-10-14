Business Assistant - Epiroc Underground Division
2025-10-14
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you looking for a key role close to strategic decision-making while contributing to operational success?
We are seeking a Business Assistant to join our Underground Divisional Management Team - a unique hybrid position where you will combine business analysis with executive-level communication support.
At Epiroc, you'll have a front-row seat to strategic decisions and play an active role in driving initiatives that shape the future of our organization.
Your Mission
• Strategic Support: Monitor divisional strategic goals and ensure alignment with the overall organizational direction.
• Prepare data-driven and project-related presentations for the management team.
• Business Analysis: Identify inefficiencies, analyze data trends, and deliver actionable insights.
• Project Coordination: Track project progress and ensure deadlines are met.
• Business Case Development: Conduct cost-benefit analyses, ROI calculations, and risk assessments.
• Executive Communication: Prepare materials, presentations, and reports for various stakeholders.
• Organize meetings, follow up on action items, and manage executive calendars.
• Process Improvement: Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance efficiency.
• Cross-functional Projects: Support initiatives from the CFO or other corporate functions.
You will report to the Vice President People, Leadership & SHEQ for the Underground Division and work closely with the Divisional President and other members of the management team.
Location and travel
The position is primarily based in Örebro, but we're open to candidates located in Stockholm or other sites where Epiroc operates in Sweden.
We offer a flexible work setup with the possibility of hybrid work, allowing for a good balance between office presence and remote work.
Be prepared to travel across regions as needed.
Life at Epiroc
Join us for a creative, innovative, and diverse workplace. Be part of a team that values Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We offer:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University for skill development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package including flexible working hours and bonuses
• Hybrid workplace (up to 49%)
Application and contact information
Submit your application as soon as possible through our online system. The last day to apply is October 29, 2025. We review applications continuously.
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions, contact:
Hiring Manager, Katarina Nilsson, Vice President People Leadership & SHEQ, katarina.nilsson@epiroc.com
.
Recruitment Specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you have;
• A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related field - ideally complemented by a Master's degree.
• At least four years of experience in business analysis and project management.
• Experience in internal communication or change management is a strong advantage.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to turn data into actionable insights.
• Proven experience in developing and evaluating business cases.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
• High proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint.
• A high level of discretion when handling confidential information.
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
• A creative, proactive, and solution-oriented mindset.
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trust across internal and external relationships.
High integrity and a strong ethical approach, driven to achieve both personal and company goals
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
