Business Analyst to Samsung
2025-10-01
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a driven and analytical Business/Product Analyst, for an exciting full-time assignment. The assignment (starting as soon as possible) runs until 28 August 2026, and is based in their office in Kista (Stockholm).
As a Business/Product Analyst, you'll be responsible to bridge the gap between data and commercial output, while providing support for product managers/sales team to make data driven decisions. Key responsibilities & job scope:
Update and optimize sales performance KPIs sell-in, sell-out data, etc. reports together with market activities based on different product groups and sales channels.
Sell out trend, promotion, and sales impact reports
Internal data such as promotion budget, profitability and return on investment etc.
Market insight reports (e.g. GfK reports)
Competitor data analysis based on publically available data.
Identify and manage various sources of data and information with regular updates, and translate data into insights for product managers to take action.
Develop and optimize data tools and to improve capability across the team and make it visual and impactful.
Proactively shape and optimize business related data pulled from internal systems.
Provide feedback, insights and recommendations for improving daily, weekly, and monthly KPI reports to drive efficiency and speed to market.
Experience required: Preferably 1-2 years in similar role, eg Junior Business Controller, BI Power user, Market Intelligence Analyst.
Controlling experience is a high advantage
Exceptional skills to simply data structure, data formats, and analysis.
Considerable experience in data validation and cross reference comparisons.
Documented experience visualizing data and actionable insights
Industry knowledge is a big plus
Experience from Nordic matrix organization is a merit
University degree, economics, statistics, engineering, business controlling, or similar.
Skills required: Highly advanced Excel competence
Strong numerical and analytical skills with experience of translating data from multiple sources into intuitive reports through data visualization
Tableau, SAP, Qlik Sens, Power BI or similar BI system knowledge is key
Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
In this role, it is important that you are business and customer oriented and are able to work effectively and in an inclusive manner with both individuals and groups of people that have diverse styles, abilities and motivation. As a person, you take ownership by being proactive, structured and finalize work independently. Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other here at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
