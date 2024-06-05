Business Analyst to Major Bank!
Are you ready for a new challenge? We seek a driven Business Analyst to join us in implementing the Basel IV regulations at one of Sweden's largest banks.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Business Analyst, you will be a vital link between IT and finance. Your main task will be testing future regulations and applications supporting the new capital reporting process under Basel IV.
You will be a key asset in the impending implementation of Basel IV. Your team will be responsible for overseeing COREP reporting at the bank. In addition to preparing data for internal and external stakeholders, you and your team will work on proposals for changes to the new regulations, from a capital perspective.
Therefore, we are looking for someone who is analytically skilled and can communicate clearly and effectively. Together, you will understand the bank's current strengths and prepare us for future challenges in the financial world. This is a temporary position initially until the end of the year.
You are offered
• An excellent opportunity to influence the bank's future plans and gain valuable experience in finance and IT
• To be part of a major transformation process within the bank, where both strategy and applications are being updated
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support you in your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Explore applications to comprehend their functionality and formulate test cases
• Prepare, analyze, visualize, and present data
• Collaborate with various business areas and stakeholders to gather and consolidate data
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has education in relevant areas such as computer science, engineering, or economics. A master's degree is advantageous.
• Has experience with the Microsoft Office suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Has good knowledge of SQL
• Has an understanding of PowerBI
• Has knowledge of Python or R
• Has good English skills as this will be used in both speech and writing
• It is highly advantageous if you have an interest in and understanding of regulations (specifically Basel)
• It is also advantageous if you have worked in a bank.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Self-driven
• Business-minded
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. For this position, we will need to do a background check.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
