Business Analyst to Lending Sweden
2023-09-07
Are you interested in being a part of a team that works within one of Swedbanks most important areas? We are now looking for a Business analyst to join our fantastic team within Lending Sweden.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Deliver great services to millions of customers
• Together with the Agile Product Owner work with requirements.
• Help Agile Product Owner to break down investment opportunities from the backlog into MVP's and User Stories.
• Maximizing opportunities for feedback and value
• Anchor the backlog items with relevant stakeholders
• Describe Acceptance Criteria for the items in the backlog and write concrete workflows and make sure those are understandable to the rest of the team
What is needed in this role:
• Experience working with lending system SPIDA
• Experience or interest of working in Agile digital development
• Experience working with requirements.
• Be able to communicate effortlessly in English and Swedish both writing and speaking
• Good cooperation skills and a strong team player
• Self-driven, gives and takes responsibility.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of a team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". -Kristian Ek, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 16.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm/Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Kristian Ek +46 (0)73 070 08 87
SACO: Henrik Joelsson +46 40 24 25 08
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 (0)8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Kristian Ek kristian.ek@swedbank.se
