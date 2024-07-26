Business Analyst
2024-07-26
Leoware Sweden provides excellent talent within Application Development, Agile Development, Maintenance, DevOps, mobile solution, Data Engineering, Test Automation, Cloud computing, Data Analyst and many others. Our consultant and team have utilized their skills and have been a part of the journey for clients in domains like Automation, Health care, Government Sector, Public sector, insurance, Industry and Telecom.
We form an experienced team that values business like relationships and focuses on important areas in order to form a stimulating and creative environment.
Business Analyst
A client is needed to strengthen the Systems Architecture Team, and provide support to the integration management team, in Nordea Retail Products & Core, Technology Services.
Purpose of the job
Analyze, document and own the integration- and application map for a business area. Define work items for the integration engineers backlog and help clarifying details as needed, by facilitating stakeholder collaboration and provide technical and functional knowledge, to enable bridging the gaps between different SME areas.
Description of knowledge and experience:
Competencies
• Adapting and responding to change (Professional level)
• Creating and innovating (Superior level)
• Planning and organizing (Professional level)
• Working with people (Professional level)
• Understanding integration technologies at a functional level
• Knowledge of Mainframe application architecture as well as J2EE architecture.
Skills Required:
• Integration Architecture (Professional level)
• Requirements Gathering and Analysis (Professional level)
• Documentation and specification (Professional level)
• Configuration management (Professional level)
• Enterprise architecture (Basic level)
• Conceptual thinking (Professional level)
The candidate needs to have good language skills in at least English and one or more Scandinavian languages, preferably Swedish.
The Candidate needs to be able to work independently, managing own backlog and scope. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
E-post: career@leowareit.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leoware Sverige AB
(org.nr 559098-9058) Jobbnummer
8813341