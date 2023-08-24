Business Analyst
2023-08-24
Do you want to be a part of the exciting journey to transform People Processes at Saab with support of modern system and technology to support our business. In your role you will be creating digital opportunities and continuously improve our digital solutions.
Your role
People Digital Solutions (PDS) team at Saab oversees all People related tools and applications, leading the process from first request to the implementation of best fitted solution. As part of our PDS team, you will closely cooperate with key stakeholders in the People organization and in the business units as well as with current and future vendors and external partners. Additionally to day to day process improvements, you will be a key player in dedicated implementation projects.
In you role you will work with following:
Maintenance and further development of Workday system and other People applications used by SAAB
Workday release management including regression testing
Leading and managing business requirement process
Contributing in the evolvement of the digitalization of HR area for Saab
Your profile
To be successful and thrive in this role, we see that you bring significant experience (5-8 years) within configuration and hands-on work with HR systems and applications. Preferably, experience in Workday or other bigger HR platform on the market. Experience of agile development and/or Service Now is a merit.
Your skills and experience
Excellent knowledge and hands-on working experience of HR system maintenance and development, preferably Workday
Strong project management skills and experience
Great understanding of existing and new technology and good know-how in HR Processes
Open-minded to challenge status quo and lead change
Take responsibility and deliver results, individually and as part of a team
Structured problem solver that are thorough but pragmatic, keeping the business value in focus while always looking at the bigger picture.
Proactive and good at both describing and receiving requirements
Strong communication and analyzing skills. This is a job that calls for someone who understand business, processes, IT solutions and people.
Genuine interest in HR systems and you enjoy configuring systems and improving delivery
Excellent in both reading, writing and speaking English as well as Swedish
Relevant higher education
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
People Digital Solution is a part of People Operations organization within Group Human Resources that is responsible for strategic personnel issues based on the long-term needs of the business operation in Saab AB. The group is geographical dispersed on 4 sites. You will report to Head of People Digital Solution, who has the overall responsibility for deliverables and operational excellence within the scope of the department. If you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. We look forward to your application!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
