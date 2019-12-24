Business Analyst - Sammark Web AB - Kontorsjobb i Stockholm

We're looking for a Business Analyst to join us at our Stockholm office part-time. You will provide analytical and fact based input, drive and execute financial planning and strategic plans while responding to changing priorities with agility and flexibility.As a Business Analyst you will collect, consolidate and analyze purchasing results as well as the functional costs. You will facilitate solutions for stakeholders as well as other various key initiatives. You will confidently manage allocations and consolidate reports. You will support our annual budget and periodic forecasts as well as the strategic planning. You'll be an expert who exhibits exceptional interpersonal skills and effectively interacts at all levels within the company.You always have something to do and thrive on being productive. You're able to work independently.Agile: You can easily adapt to new situations.Analytical: You have an eye for detail and the ability to interpret complex data, which you can translate into meaningful, useful information that supports decision-making.Communicative: You can communicate plans and articulate your ideas with colleagues and customers at all levels.Creative: You tackle on problems from every angle and put together elegant solutions.Requirements:Good analytical capabilitiesGreat knowledge with Microsoft ExcelFluent in English (writing and speaking), other languages may be an advantageNice to have:Degree in FinanceExperience from working in international environments with multi-cultural teams2019-12-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-06