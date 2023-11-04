Business Analyst - Volvo Content Store Operations
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you? Do you want to be part of our passionate family?
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. Without passionate people there is no positive progress... and likely no Volvo Cars. A dynamic global organization committed to driving change awaits - a place where ideas can be freely expressed, and creativity can flourish.
Some of the most exciting action is within the Global Marketing & Brand organization, which oversees all of Volvo's marketing to ensure the flawless development and execution of world-class communications.
To further grow and reach our bold goals - committing to 1.2M new car sales by 2025, with 50% sold online and being fully electric by 2030 - we're looking for free thinkers, believers, dreamers and most of all - we're looking for you.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
We look for someone who is interested in designing solutions for enabling new ways of working and improving existing ones. A person who likes to communicate and understand needs from different perspectives and collaborate in order to bring value to the organization.
As Business Analyst - Content Store Operations, you will be responsible for running and maintaining Volvo Content Store, the Digital Asset Management platform for Global Marketing Department. You will be responsible for all functional and platform level configurations to ensure that business objectives are met, and user experience is enhanced. This includes market rollouts, customizations as well as integrations with other Volvo / partner systems. You will work closely with the Content creation team, Business stakeholders, Market representatives, Suppliers, Partners as well as the Platform's technical teams. As the first line of support, you will also help end users of Content Store with their queries or requests related to platform access, asset usage and distribution, among others.
As part of the role, you will analyze asset distribution and usage across various parameters, to help our leadership teams get a view on our marketing campaigns. This will require an element of Data Analytics and Reporting.
From time to time, new features and modules are introduced to Content Store. You will play a key role in evaluating possibilities both from a functional and technical standpoint. Once an option is finalized, you will drive the implementation. This will involve defining a plan, detailing requirements, tracking implementation progress, testing, rolling out and educating stakeholders.
Do you fit the profile?
Since teamwork is key for us, we look for someone who has an ability to be a team player in a fast-paced agile environment. It is important to have good communication skills, e.g. the ability to convey ideas in written form and the capability to share those ideas verbally in a clear, concise manner to both technical specialists and people without technical knowledge.
We believe that you have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience - probably at least 5 years.
At Volvo Cars English is the primarily language, both verbally and in writing.
It is meritorious if you have experience from the Automotive industry, knowledge of Marketing operations and an understanding of Digital Asset Management platforms.
If you enjoy working in a collaborative and empowered team environment this is the place for you. The way we work is built on trust. It requires all of us to be self-motivated, organized, analytical, results oriented, proactive and responsible.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67772-42032438". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lotta Ericsson 0731501785 Jobbnummer
8239937