Business Analyst - Stockholm

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-12


In this consultancy assignment, you will take on a key role in a large-scale transformation programme within B2B financial services. As a Business Analyst, you will help modernise processes, systems, and ways of working in a complex, business-critical environment
Responsibilities

Drive and coordinate requirements work across business processes, IT systems, and external partners

Analyse current state and future business needs within B2B financial services

Document, model, and improve business processes with a focus on efficiency and quality

Work closely with asset finance solutions and related business processes

Manage and structure requirements, features, and backlogs in Jira

Act as a bridge between business stakeholders, development teams, and vendors

Ensure clear and consistent communication of requirements throughout the delivery lifecycle

Support and coach business users in more digital and structured ways of working

Continuously identify opportunities to improve processes, collaboration, and delivery

Work in an environment combining agile ways of working with structured programme governance

Requirements

At least five years of experience working as a Business Analyst

Experience from large-scale transformation or change programmes

Background in core banking transformations

Strong understanding of banking and leasing business

Experience working with CRM implementations

Knowledge within domains such as credit, payments, collections, and finance

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken

Proficiency in Jira and strong administrative capabilities

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to collaborate effectively across teams

Practical InformationThis is a consultancy assignmentLocation: StockholmScope: 100%Start date: As soon as possibleEnd date: 2026-12-31
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.

