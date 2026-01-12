Business Analyst - Stockholm
2026-01-12
In this consultancy assignment, you will take on a key role in a large-scale transformation programme within B2B financial services. As a Business Analyst, you will help modernise processes, systems, and ways of working in a complex, business-critical environment
Responsibilities
Drive and coordinate requirements work across business processes, IT systems, and external partners
Analyse current state and future business needs within B2B financial services
Document, model, and improve business processes with a focus on efficiency and quality
Work closely with asset finance solutions and related business processes
Manage and structure requirements, features, and backlogs in Jira
Act as a bridge between business stakeholders, development teams, and vendors
Ensure clear and consistent communication of requirements throughout the delivery lifecycle
Support and coach business users in more digital and structured ways of working
Continuously identify opportunities to improve processes, collaboration, and delivery
Work in an environment combining agile ways of working with structured programme governance
Requirements
At least five years of experience working as a Business Analyst
Experience from large-scale transformation or change programmes
Background in core banking transformations
Strong understanding of banking and leasing business
Experience working with CRM implementations
Knowledge within domains such as credit, payments, collections, and finance
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Proficiency in Jira and strong administrative capabilities
Strong interpersonal skills and ability to collaborate effectively across teams
This is a consultancy assignment
Location: Stockholm
Scope: 100%
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: 2026-12-31
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
