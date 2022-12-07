Business Analyst - New Exciting Field
2022-12-07
Overview of the Opportunity and Requirements
LS Future Technology AB performs education in new technologies and technical analysis, as well as media production for the company's social media channels, primarily YouTube and Twitter. The company produces highly specialized niche content, such as education about new blockchain technologies, in-depth mathematical models for technology trend analysis of price charts etc, which has sparked a lot of interest and recognition world-wide. The audience can watch the YouTube content for free, and for those in the audience seeking deeper knowledge and understanding, the company offers a paid in-depth video course together with analysis tools, documents, exercises etc. The level of satisfaction from the course participants is exceptionally high.
The company has grown almost 100 times from 300 000 SEK in revenue 2019-2020 to estimated 25-30 million SEK in 2022, fueled primarily by the enormous growth of the company's YouTube channel. For 2023 the company has set ambitious targets of continued exponential growth while maintaining high profitability.
The company has only one employee today, together with the owner. For 2023 the company seeks to convert this role into a more senior position with broader operational responsibility.
Due to the nature of the content and the challenges with the explosive growth, it's critical the candidate already knows both the industry and the business. Key customer relations are also beneficial. The business simply does not allow time for a learning period if we are to meet the 2023 targets.
In terms of education, a Master's degree in Finance or Economics or similar is preferred.
The YouTube audience for LS Future Technology AB is to 96% non-Swedish, with two of the most valuable demographics in terms of sales and growth opportunity being United States and Asia. The company prefers an employee who is either native or with significant work/study experience from these demographics in order to understand the US and Asian audience needs and provide cultural fluency for LS Future media content. All external interaction is in English.
Job Description, Business Analyst
Support existing clients, such as replying to questions across channels and proactively engage new prospective clients and partners
Day-to-day company operation, managing suppliers, customers and external stakeholders
Content creation, such as in-depth content research, creation and proof reading of video scripts
Produce highly engaging yet relevant, timely and accurate thumbnail graphics and title copy
Prepare topics for content plan
Requirements:
Ability to analyze current macroeconomic developments
In-depth knowledge of the blockchain technology industry
Exceptional control over spoken and written English
Work or study experience from Asia or US, preferably both
Exceptional ability to create graphics and visual media
Existing knowledge of the business
Available to start January 1st, 2023
Location: Kungsholmen, Stockholm, Sweden
Not required:
Swedish language skill is not required
For the right candidate, working with one of the world's top experts in a booming technology field provides value beyond the salary. Through the YouTube channel we constantly get people begging for the opportunity to come work for free. We are looking for someone who recognizes the value of that learning opportunity, the insights into the industries covered and the creator economy as such.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18
E-post: info@lsfuture.com Arbetsgivarens referens
