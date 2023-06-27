Business Analyst - Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
2023-06-27
About you
As a person you are motivated by working in a fast paced organisation where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
In your role as business analyst, you will build trustful relationships across organisational levels through clear and simple communication.
You are a technical specialist with relevant IT education and experience with ServiceNow as developer, backend fulfiller, administrator ore equivalent. Having experience with coding and scripting.
Certifications as Implementation Specialists and/or ServiceNow Admin are an advantage.
About the job
The DevOps team is responsible to lead the running support and further development of our People and HR Solutions: Workday and ServiceNow HR Service Delivery = My Support solution.
My Support creates digital workflows that help our organization work smarter, faster & better during different phases of the employment cycle. Using Workday as the foundation and real time data.
The development of My Support (HRSD) will continue during the coming years. Business Analyst will also continue to work with cross functional teams to find synergies with other Servicenow capabilities used across Inter IKEA Group.
Role and responsibilities
As Business Analyst you will work with the DevOps team practicing agile culture where development and maintenance are handled by the same resources.
In close cooperation with technology and business partners across Inter IKEA Group (Group and Core Businesses) you will guide business representatives on implementation and features/benefits of relevant ServcieNow HRSD solutions which meet specific customer needs.
Work with technology as a business tool and translate requirements into solutions, balancing user experience, business needs and digital product constraints.
Identify and capture business opportunities and deliver results with high sense of urgency when needed.
Maintain the stability and usability of the platform across production and non-production environments.
Designs, develops, configures, and customizes (when necessary) ServiceNow applications and services.
Performs application maintenance to include performance monitoring and error identification and remediation.
Manages support for incidents.
Leads upgrade planning and execution.
Manages instance security: user/group access, administration, access control lists. etc.
Provides configuration assistance to developers.
Works with the platform team to develop release estimates.
Supports the testing effort.
We have 4 open positions for this job. 7th July 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application in English and tell us why you think you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you! Please note that we have preferred candidates for these positions.
