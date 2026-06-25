Broadcast & Streaming Technician
Inderes AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Stockholm Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inderes AB i Stockholm
The role
We're looking for someone who doesn't just run events - but takes responsibility for making them work.
This role is for someone who is comfortable owning the technical side of live productions - from preparation to execution - and who can be relied on when things don't go as planned.
We produce over 2,000 live investor events every year across the Nordics - earnings calls, capital markets days, AGMs - streamed to global audiences via our own platform, VideoSync.
The role can be shaped based on your experience - from a technically strong specialist to a more senior profile with broader ownership.
Two possible tracks
Senior track - Streaming Specialist / Technical Lead
You take a leading role in our technical environment in Stockholm. You contribute to how our studios and infrastructure are built and developed, working closely with our Nordic team.
You are involved in more complex productions, act as a point of reference for others, and contribute to improving systems, standards, and ways of working over time. In the work you will:
• Work as the bridge between our design team and the production execution in large on-site and hybrid events
• Budgeting and planning customer-first solutions and tendering technical suppliers
• Ensuring seamless event experience for all stakeholders, onsite or virtually.
Specialist track - Streaming Specialist
You work hands-on with our productions across streaming, video and audio. You take responsibility for delivering stable and high-quality broadcasts, while building your technical depth over time.
You collaborate closely with colleagues and freelancers, and gradually take on more ownership depending on your experience and interest.
What you'll work with
Delivering and troubleshooting live productions - taking responsibility for making broadcasts work end-to-end
Preparing and rigging technical setups in studios and on-site
Maintaining and improving our studio environment and technical equipment
Briefing and supporting freelance technicians during productions
Working with audio, video, and streaming systems in real production environments
Technical areas include:
vMix - from daily operation to more advanced setups
AVoIP - NDI, Dante, and production networking
Broadcast signal chains - SDI / HDMI / IP workflows
Streaming protocols - SRT, RTMP and platform delivery
Nice to have:
Experience with redundancy, failover strategies, or more advanced system design
Who you are
You understand how technical systems work - not just how to operate them
You are strong in troubleshooting and can solve technical issues independently
You stay structured and reliable under live production pressure
You take ownership of your work and follow things through
You notice what can be improved and take initiative to fix it
You communicate clearly and collaborate well with others
Practical requirements:
Professional-level Swedish and English
B driver's licence is preferable
Comfortable with occasional travel, including onboarding in Helsinki
What we offer
A self-managed culture with real ownership and responsibility
A flexible work setup across studios, office in central Stockholm and on-site production
A technically focused team that values quality and reliability
Opportunities to influence how we build and develop our production environment
Transparent compensation, local benefits, and share-saving programs
About Inderes
Inderes' mission is to connect listed companies and investors. Our customer base includes over 400 listed companies that rely on us for better investor communication.
Our Events business delivers over 2,000 online and hybrid events annually across the Nordics. We operate with a high degree of ownership, where teams are flat, decisions are made close to the problem, and roles evolve over time.
Inderes Playbook: https://group.inderes.com/files/documents/Inderes%20Playbook%20v4.pdf Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inderes AB
(org.nr 556657-6558)
Vattugatan 17 (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9979423