Branding Professional FTC
FlexLink AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-02
About Coesia
A group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy.
Coesia's companies are leaders in automation solutions for multiple industries, ranging from automated processing and packaging machinery, testing and vision systems, to digital printing technologies, factory flow solutions and high-performance transmissions.
Our customers include leading players in aerospace, automotive, consumer and luxury goods, ceramics, electronics and semiconductors, pharmaceutical and healthcare, energy storage systems, tobacco and next-generation products.
Coesia operates in 34 countries with 21 different companies and employs over 8,400 people as of 2026.
About the Role
Reporting to the Branding Lead, the Branding Professional supports the development, implementation, and maintenance of the company's brand identity. This role focuses on ensuring brand consistency across channels, managing core brand assets, and collaborating with internal teams to uphold a unified brand experience.
This role also contributes to key branding initiatives across Coesia's global ecosystem of 21 Companies and 6 Sub-Brands, working closely with internal stakeholders worldwide to ensure alignment and impact.
Key Responsibilities
Maintain and update visual brand assets, including logos, templates, packaging elements, and promotional materials, ensuring alignment with established guidelines.
Support the development, application, and enforcement of brand guidelines across all internal and external touchpoints.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure consistent brand representation and messaging.
Provide guidance and support training to internal teams and partners on brand usage and best practices.
Ensure brand asset repositories are up to date, well-organized, and accessible.
Publish brand-related communication and updates on the company intranet.
What You Need to Be Successful
Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, design, or a related field; a master's degree is an advantage.
Experience in Adobe Suite, SharePoint, Microsoft Office 365.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Experience or strong familiarity with branding, marketing communications, and basic market insights.
Solution-oriented mindset with strong interpersonal and collaboration skills.
Good understanding of design principles and visual aesthetics; ability to review and evaluate creative materials.
Comfortable working with cross-functional teams in an operational, execution-focused role.
Awareness of legal and ethical considerations related to branding and marketing.
This role is ideal for someone who thrives in hands-on brand work and takes pride in keeping things organized, consistent, and visually compelling. You'll have the opportunity to make a clear and meaningful impact by collaborating closely with passionate colleagues, partners, and agencies. To succeed, you'll need strong drive, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to navigate complexity while managing multiple stakeholders with confidence.
We will prioritize candidates who are able to start in May 2026
Our Offer
Maternity cover from May 2026 - August 2027
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
25 days of holidays
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance 5000kr/year
Voluntary Health insurance (access to Hälsoslussen)
Parental pay (salary top-up FLU-dagar)
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning, additional 6-7 days off/year)
Free onsite parking and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the Team!
This role is a full-time, maternity cover from May 2026 to August 2027.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah at siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
Coesia is an equal opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
