Brand Promoters - Demo - Workshop International Sweden AB - Säljarjobb i Falun

Workshop International Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Falun2020-08-26Workshop - the retail agency is the largest and leading retail agency in the Nordics. We help some of the world's largest brands to provide their consumers with a world class shopping experience. We do this via our offering, " A unique combination of strategic, creative, and tactical services". We run our business across the entire of Northern Europe with offices across the Nordics and Benelux. Workshop has a turnover of ca 250MSEK and have several years been awarded as a Gassell company. With 250 employees throughout our countries our strong culture of having a passion for retail, diversity, and comradery is going viral!Workshop is now looking for new talented people to our Retail Ready Pool. Are you outgoing, service minded and have a passion for retail? Then you might be the one for us.When being part of our Retail Ready Pool you get to participate in our retail events and represent some of the world's leading brands such as Samsung, Canon, Sonos, Nike, Polestar and Lego. The work involves promoting and demonstrating our clients products at events. You will act as an ambassador for the client you are representing and inspire and engage during our events. As a brand ambassador every day is different and you get the chance to work in a fun, fast paced environment. We offer you education in our clients products and presentation skills.As a person you are you are outgoing, energetic and love to meet new people. You have excellent communication skills and you do always perform at your best.We are looking for people that are:Positive and socialFlexible and open mindedIndependent, reliable and structuredHave experience from salesPassionate about retailGood at building and establishing relationships.Fluent in Swedish and have excellent verbal communication skillsDriver's license is a valuable qualification but not a requirement.We offer you a fun, brisk-paced job at an innovative and expanding company!Start: As soon as possibleType of employment: Temporary zero hour contractWork place: Dalarna (Falun/Borlänge)We look forward to receiving your application! Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore please apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add. Last application day is 2020-09-12.Learn more about our company at work-shop.com and follow us on social media! Facebook and LinkedIn: WorkShop The Retail Agency. Instagram: @workshopretailVaraktighet, arbetstidDeltid/ Ej specificerat2020-08-26Enligt avtalSista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-12Workshop International Sweden AB5333968