Are you a passionate Brand & Digital Marketing professional? Do you want to be part of an expanding company where you have the opportunity to grow and take on responsibility? Then this could be the job for you!
Onspot is our brand for automatic snow chains for commercial trucks and emergency vehicles.
As a Brand & Marketing Specialist, you will be responsible for strengthening the Onspot brand. This includes following the brand strategy, creating activity plans, and executing and following up on marketing activities. You will also be responsible for developing our presence in digital channels, creating content and services that enhance the customer experience. Additionally, you will manage our website, Onspot.com, where you will strategically develop and improve it to provide the best possible experience for our customers.
Responsibilities in strengthening and developing the Onspot brand include:
Lead content creation and publishing for blogs and social media. Format and update content in Hubspot and Optimizely. Analyze traffic and engagement metrics. Create multimedia content for customer education. Manage influencer relationships and social media interactions. Assist or lead the annual marketing planning process and Brand Book updates. Ensure brand consistency at trade shows and events. Respond to customer messages and assign leads.
Qualifications and Attributes:
We are looking for someone with experience in digital marketing and brand development.
You have:
A degree in marketing or communications Knowledge of digital advertising in Hubspot, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Optimizely, and GA4 Experience with SEO, Google Ads & SEM marketing Analytical skills and the ability to draw conclusions from marketing data Fluent in both Swedish and English Previous B2B experience is a plus
In the role of Brand & Marketing Specialist, you are both creative and innovative. You have experience in digital marketing communication, including Content Marketing and Influencer Marketing. You understand brand development and marketing principles. You enjoy working with a variety of contacts, both internally and externally, and are accustomed to managing multiple projects simultaneously. As a person, you are attentive, humble, and skilled at building relationships, communicating, and collaborating.
The position is based in Vänersborg, and you will report to the Global Sales Manager for Onspot, located in North Vernon, USA. You will collaborate with the sales team in Europe to coordinate and support future sales and marketing efforts. The role involves global support for Onspot in the USA and Europe. Some travel may be required.
Does this sound like the role for you? Apply today!
We would appreciate it if you write your application in English.
About VBG Group Truck Equipment:
VBG Group Truck Equipment is a business unit within VBG Group. VBG Group is an international industrial group with more than 2,000 employees in 15 countries. The Group's divisions develop, manufacture, market, and sell products under well-known and strong brands worldwide. The Truck & Trailer Equipment division offers products and services that provide significant value to customers and users in terms of increased operational reliability, personal safety, and efficiency. Our manufacturing facility in Vänersborg and North Vernon, USA supplies the international market with trailer couplings and automatic snow chains.
For more information, visit https://vbggroup.com/
and https://www.onspot.com/sv/
About Us:
VBG Group is characterized by a grounded, strong corporate culture summarized in our shared values-Keystones. Our Keystones are Overall view, Business orientation, Professionalism, and Teamwork. They lay the foundation for how we want to act towards each other our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Ersättning
