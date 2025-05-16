Brand Authentication Specialist
2025-05-16
Hundreds of thousands of items are processed with Sellpy every week. Ensuring they meet our brand standards is essential - and that's where you come in.
As part of the effort of strengthening our authentication of brands, we're looking for someone who can ensure brand and quality standards - and help upskill our Brand Specialist teams along the way.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Brand Authentication Specialist at Sellpy
As a Brand Authentication Specialist at Sellpy, you'll be at the forefront of our efforts to ensure the authenticity and quality of high-end fashion items. You'll take the lead in developing routines, setting clear guidelines, and sharing your expertise to upskill colleagues across our production sites.
At Sellpy, we serve both sellers and buyers - and your work is essential to both. You'll help ensure that sellers' items are accurately assessed and valued, while giving buyers the confidence that they're purchasing genuine, fairly priced pieces.
We're looking for someone with hands-on experience in brand authentication, a deep understanding of premium fashion, and an exceptional eye for detail.
In short, you will
Lead and drive authentication initiatives for high-end fashion brands.
Proactively identify and manage counterfeit risks.
Strengthen internal authentication expertise by supporting and training Brand Specialists and key stakeholders.
Develop visual guides, FAQs, and other learning materials to support knowledge sharing.
Provide hands-on support to the Production Quality Control team when needed.
We use
Entrupy for authentication.
Requirements
1-3 years of hands-on experience in authentication, ideally within high-end fashion.
A solid background in detecting counterfeits in fashion or accessories.
Fluency in written and spoken English, as it's our working language and key to effective knowledge sharing.
We'd be impressed if you have
A degree in fashion, textiles, or luxury retail management.
Experience working with second hand or pre-owned luxury goods.
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, our production sites in Sweden and abroad, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You're welcome to work from our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, with the flexibility to also work from home. Ideally, we'd love to have you in the office regularly as it helps foster collaboration and a positive atmosphere. As part of the role, you'll occasionally travel to our production sites in Sweden and internationally to support and train colleagues on brand authentication and quality standards.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sellhelp AB (org.nr 556996-1260)
Frihamnsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
