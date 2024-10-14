BizTalk Administrator, Malmö/Lund
2024-10-14
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourBizTalk Administrator in Malmö/Lund
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking an engaged BizTalk Administrator to join our client's dynamic team. As a BizTalk Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining the client's BizTalk environment, ensuring high availability and performance, and supporting the development team with integrations. This role requires on-site presence at the client's location in central Malmö, with a minimum of four days in the office each week.
Location: Malmö/LundRemote Work: Hybrid
Key Responsibilities:
Install, configure, and maintain BizTalk Server and related components.
Monitor system performance and troubleshoot technical issues.
Implement and manage integrations between various systems and applications.
Ensure security and compliance with company policies and standards.
Collaborate with the development team to support and optimize integration solutions.
Document system configurations and processes.
Requirements:
Experience working with Microsoft BizTalk Server.
Strong understanding of integration principles and patterns.
Experience with SQL Server and Windows Server environments.
Knowledge of networking and security principles.
Ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues effectively.
Good communication skills and ability to work in a team.
Preferred Qualifications:
Certifications in BizTalk or related technologies.
Experience with other integration platforms.
Knowledge of cloud services such as Azure
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46 727635140.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship.How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivani Gupta shivani@vipas.se 0727635140 Jobbnummer
8954799