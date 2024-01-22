Biostatistician/Data manager
2024-01-22
Are you our new biostatistician/data manager?
Sence Research is a scientific analytical company in epidemiology and outcomes research. Our team consists of epidemiologists, physicians, pharmacists and health economists, with active academic research. We are at the scientific frontline of medical big data research and are devoted to continuous methodological improvement. Our aim is to bring sound scientific methods, transparency, accountability and timeliness to the dialogue between pharmaceutical authorities and companies. Sence Research is expanding, and is now hiring biostatisticians.
What you'll do?
As a biostatistician/data manager you will:
Contribute to observational research on the highest level within a wide range of therapeutic areas
Be involved in all steps in Sence's research projects including study design, data management, statistical analysis and reporting
Be responsible for securing a high quality of the process and analysis of data in Sence's research projects
Process data according to ISO/IEC 27001
Create and develop embedded code using R statistical software
Plan the work in close relation with Sence's project managers and CEO
Develop and continuously improve Sence's internal analysis processes
Support colleagues in the development of methods and models for medical big data research
What you'll bring?
A Bachelor's or Master's Degree in statistics/mathematics or similar
Good communication and teamwork skills
High attention to details
Fluency in English
Ability to deliver results to the appropriate quality and timeline metrics
Experience of the statistical software R (is a plus)
Experience of previous work with healthcare data such as electronic medical records and administrative healthcare registries (is a plus)
