Bid Manager till Saab i Malmö
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-08-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you up for a challenge within Bid management and become part of the company's Commercial team?
We are looking for communicative Project Leader who enjoys driving Bid operations and strengthen the team in this exciting area. The understanding of contracts, technical projects and an interest of keeping the numbers right is essential.
This is a placement as a consultant through Jefferson Wells.
We will always offer great terms and conditions for the employment.
Your role
As a Bid Manager, you have a coordinating role for all necessary parts included in a bid. You are responsible for start-up meetings, coordinating the calculating organizations and make sure that steps in the Winning Business process are handled accordingly. This includes the compilation of bids for submarine and surface ship projects as well as defining delivery plans and risk assessment.
You will be part of Bid Management and have colleagues with similar responsibility and tasks.
In your role you will be focusing on ensuring;
* Development of proposals that meet customer expectations and enhances win probability
* Well prepared execution plans and deliver to schedules
* Good control of predicted internal costs, bought out cost and associated risks
* Well prepared and negotiated contracts
Main tasks:
* Lead a project team to be able to offer customer bids and manage internal stakeholders hereto.
* Participate in customer and partner dialogue and negotiations
* Development of well-prepared material to ensure sound management business decisions
The primary professional interface you will have consist of the: Product Sales Responsible (PSR) within the company together with Commercial Manager, operations stakeholders and technical Project Manager.
Your profile
You are a motivated, communicative Project Manager with a good understanding of projects in a technical and commercial context. Preferably, you have worked with bid operations in large projects. You are a team player and enjoy calculating in line with given conditions, sometimes in-depth and sometimes more of an overall estimate. You are interested in developing our ways of working with our different interfaces and within our internal line organization,
Your qualifications also consist of:
* Good knowledge within project cost control and calculating structures.
* Commercial knowledge and an understanding of contracts on an international arena
* Knowledge and interest of risk management
* Previous Project Management or team leader experience.
* Good communicative ability in both spoken and written Swedish and English
* Thrives in a global and complex business environment.
* Driving license
Travels to Karlskrona might occur every other week and in some occasion's international travels.
You likely have many offers - why choose Jefferson Wells?
Jefferson Wells Finance have access to the most exciting customers and assignments within Finance - which gives you a great opportunity to build up your knowledge and networking in the industry!
As a consultant at Jefferson Wells Finance you will get a Consultant Manager that has experience within the local market and big personal network. The Consultant Manager will support you in ensuring that you receive the assignments, training and coaching needed to grow as a person and as a professional consultant.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Daniella Bergström by mail: daniella.bergstrom@manpower.se
We work with ongoing selection and this position may be filled before the final application date, so send your application as soon as possible.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part of ManpowerGroup who is Sweden's leading recruitment and staffing company with tens of thousands of attractive employers across the country as our clients. With our extensive network, locally as well as globally, we can offer many exciting job vacancies to help you build your career, both in the short and long term. With us, you can apply for full-time or extra jobs alongside the studies.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6e7ada82-ef86-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8060069