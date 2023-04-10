Bid Manager
2023-04-10
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
The energy sector is today changing fast, with unprecedented speed. Hitachi Energy has, with the portfolio of Grid Automation, a unique offering that will help and enable our customers to take on these new challenges. As Bid Manager, you will - through close cooperation with the Sales team - define and bring tenders together, both for our established offerings, as well as our new. Join us and be a key contributor in the transformation taking place, today, right now!
In this role you will be part of an international tendering team, and be responsible for creating and completing bids, estimations and quotations based on customer specifications or customer requirements and budget in order to achieve both market competitiveness and a good deal for the company.
Your responsibilities
You formulate and define competitive bids/estimates/quotations, considering best available product mix and appropriate technical and commercial considerations for each individual situation.
You ensure tenders are well documented in a timely manner and with appropriate level of detail, including full and accurate costs.
Manages the preparation of all technical, financial and if necessary, project management aspects of the bid/estimate/quotation, indicating prices and trading conditions. You also manage internal and external services to support the bid preparation such as translations, governmental approvals and effort from other teams.
Identifies potential risks in the bids, quotations, and estimates, and in any related contract agreements across customers/channels. Provides information and/or participates in the Risk Review process.
Establishes and maintains effective customer relationships to understand customer needs. Ensures a positive customer experience throughout the sales process. Provides any necessary technical support to Sales Managers during technical meetings with customers.
Identifies potential vendors for equipment and materials required in the project and technically evaluates supplier offers to check match with specifications. Collaborates with Supply Chain Management to coordinate requests to subcontractors.
Your background
The successful candidate should have technical background, preferably within power system automation.
You hold a University degree in relevant area combined with some years' experience from Automation Systems
You have minimum 2 years of experience from a similar role, from engineering or from Sales. It is meritorious with previous experience from power system engineering, and with knowledge of domain technology such as SCADA systems and software, RTUs and Relay protection devices.
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and written.
On a personal level, you are a self-motivated and reliable team player with a strong communicative and collaborative skills.
You are structured, persistent, and well-organized in your way of working
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before May 1! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager David Zaluda, +420 731 552 573, will answer your questions about the position. Local manager representative David Åkerman, +46 107-38 14 04. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@htachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental, and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter, and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
