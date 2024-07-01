BID Maanger Akkodis Nordic
Bid Manager
We seek an efficient and skilled bid manager to join our team at Akkodis Nordics. As a bid manager, you will lead the bid process from opportunity identification to proposal submission. This includes ensuring the timely submission of high-quality proposals that meet client requirements, managing the bid budget and resources effectively, and ensuring compliance with all RFP requirements and guidelines.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to our business development initiatives, strengthen our market position, and drive revenue growth. You will have the opportunity to work with different companies across the all the Nordics countries. You will work with different industries and a wide range of technologies, and you will work with leading tech experts experienced management teams.
We provide competitive compensation packages with great perks alongside an inclusive and nurturing atmosphere that appreciates creativity and performance.
Objectives of this Role
* Leading the end-to-end bid process including opportunity identification, qualification, and proposal submission.
* Coordinating with various teams including sales, technical, legal, and finance to ensure all aspects of a bid are addressed.
* Managing bidding budgets, resources, and timelines to ensure on-time and high-quality proposal submissions.
* Identifying new business opportunities by monitoring public and private sector tender portals.
* Maintaining comprehensive and accurate bid documentation including bid files, records of communication, and pricing information.
* Ensuring compliance with client requirements, regulations, and industry standards.
* Monitoring and evaluating bid performance metrics to identify areas for improvement.
Your Tasks
* Identify and evaluate new business opportunities through market research, competitor analysis, and client needs assessment.
* Lead and coordinate the entire bid management process including reviewing bid invitations, conducting bid/no-bid analysis, and establishing timelines.
* Develop compelling and persuasive bid content including executive summaries, value propositions, and technical responses.
* Collaborate with internal stakeholders such as sales, operations, and subject matter experts to gather information and develop bid strategies.
* Coordinate and facilitate bid review meetings, ensuring key stakeholders provide input and address concerns or issues.
* Coordinate with legal and compliance teams to ensure bid proposals meet all legal and regulatory requirements.
* Monitor and track bid performance metrics, analyzing win/loss data to identify trends and areas for improvement.
* Conduct post-bid analysis and debrief sessions to identify areas of improvement and implement lessons learned for future bids.
* Continuously refine and improve bid processes, templates, and best practices to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
* Stay updated on industry trends, market insights, and emerging best practices in bid management.
Required Skills and Qualifications
* Bachelor 's degree in business administration or a related field.
* 5+ years of experience as a bid manager, proposal manager, or a similar role, preferably from the Nordics.
* Experience in managing bids for complex projects or large-scale contracts.
* Knowledge of Nordic government procurement processes and regulations.
* Demonstrated success in winning bids through effective proposal management.
* Strong understanding of the bid lifecycle, proposal writing, development, and contract negotiation.
* Proficiency in using bid management software and MS Office.
* Ability to implement budgetary and cost-control measures with solid negotiation and persuasive skills.
* Attention to detail and high accuracy in bid preparation and review.
* Familiarity with government procurement processes and industry-specific bid requirements (if applicable).
* Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and influence stakeholders at various levels.
Preferred Skills and Qualifications
* Experience from the tech and/or IT industry.
* Ability to create visually appealing and engaging bid presentations.
* Strong project management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and manage multiple bids simultaneously.
* Exceptional organizational and time management skills.
* Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills to assess bid opportunities and develop winning strategies.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex information clearly and persuasively.
The position reports to the VP of Operations at Akkodis Nordics
For more information, please reach out to Sebastian Eidem.M +47 93 22 39 64, mailto:sei@akkodis.no
The role can be based in either Oslo, Norway, or Stockholm, Sweden, depending on the applicant 's residence. We operate with a hybrid workplace model allowing for the possibility of working from home subject to managerial approval. Ersättning
