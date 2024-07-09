Battery Simulation Engineer for Global Automotive Company
2024-07-09
On behalf of our client, we are currently searching for a simulation engineer eager to specialize in the simulation and analysis of batteries and battery systems. If you are a motivated and ambitious engineer seeking to be part of a globally recognized company, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
You will join a team of experienced engineers who focus on optimizing the performance, lifetime, and capacity of battery systems at a system level. The team is responsible for analyzing the expected lifetime of new battery systems and identifying methods to enhance their performance and capacity. This involves thorough investigations and data analysis to provide recommendations for improvements. The team collaborates closely to ensure the battery systems meet or exceed performance standards, addressing any potential issues and optimizing overall system efficiency. Simulations are conducted using MATLAB and Simulink.
As a simulation engineer, you will be involved in model development, conducting simulations, and analyzing data to identify areas for improvement. If you are a junior engineer with experience in batteries or battery systems from your education or work experience, this is a perfect opportunity for you!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
A Master's degree in electrical engineering, mobility engineering, mechatronics, chemical engineering, or a related field.
Knowledge in MATLAB and Simulink.
Ability to communicate fluently in English. Knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
It is considered meritorious if you have experience working with simulation and analysis of batteries or battery systems
As a person you are:
Outgoing with strong communications skills.
Analytical with the ability to process complex information.
A great emphasis will be put on personal suitability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible/according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
