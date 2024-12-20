Basetech Testing and Verification Engineer-Automotive
2024-12-20
We are looking for a Experienced Basetech Testing and Verification Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg, Lindholmen.
The Company
The company develops next generation solution for Infotainment, connectivity, audio system and more. In the team, they work with system integration testing on the full Connected Experience domain level (6-7 ECUs) to secure the basetech functionality and support developing ARTs.
What will you do?
You will be part of a competence team within the basetech area. Here you will have the opportunity to learn and develop for every sprint. It is a complex technical area and essential for all other functions in the car. They have created this team with focus on Basetech and the team act as Subject Matter Experts within the in the full Connected Experience domain. The team focuses on software download, diagnostics & power management.
Some of the activities included in this role are:
Create automated test cases for the domain CI and analyze results
Manual testing on rigs and cars to find faults or fault trace
Clarifying basetech requirements
Support factory and aftermarket analyze issues
If you would like to contribute to the next generation and create system foundation, then this could be the right thing for you. Together they develop a technical area that is crucial for continued success. Join to become part of a new future within intelligent automotive.
Do you fit the profile?
They are looking for professionals with genuine interest in cars and infotainment
They believe that you at least have a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
They see that you have strong automotive Basetech competence in Diagnostic, Power Management, Software download, Ethernet, CAN and like working with CANoe/CANalyzer and Wireshark when you are troubleshooting.
To create the automated test cases you need skills in CAPL/Pytest/Python.
Are you familiar with the processes involved in building cars on the line in the factory?
Experience form Continuous Integration in automated test is meritorious. You are fluent in English (both written and spoken).
Site:
Lindholmen, Gothenburg
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in February 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
