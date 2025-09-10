Barista for Coffee Truck

Lucky Taiyaki AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-10


We are looking for a strong and experienced barista to join our coffee truck in Slussen.
The job includes cleaning the coffee equipment daily, preparing high-quality beverages, and offering excellent customer service. The work takes place in an international environment, ideal for someone energetic and service-minded.
Requirements
Experience as a barista (espresso, cappuccino, latte, etc.)
Good physical condition (able to work under winter time also)
Reliable and punctual
Spoken English

Please send your CV and a short video introducing yourself, sharing your experience, and telling us what drinks you can prepare.
Email: luckytaiyakiab@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21
E-post: sweetfish.se@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Lucky Taiyaki AB (org.nr 559326-9037)
Skeppsbron 2 (visa karta)
111 30  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9503111

