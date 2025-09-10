Barista for Coffee Truck
Lucky Taiyaki AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lucky Taiyaki AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a strong and experienced barista to join our coffee truck in Slussen.
The job includes cleaning the coffee equipment daily, preparing high-quality beverages, and offering excellent customer service. The work takes place in an international environment, ideal for someone energetic and service-minded.
Requirements
Experience as a barista (espresso, cappuccino, latte, etc.)
Good physical condition (able to work under winter time also)
Reliable and punctual
Spoken English
Please send your CV and a short video introducing yourself, sharing your experience, and telling us what drinks you can prepare.
Email: luckytaiyakiab@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21
E-post: sweetfish.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lucky Taiyaki AB
(org.nr 559326-9037)
Skeppsbron 2 (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9503111