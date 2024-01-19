Barista - Kaffebartender
2024-01-19
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A BARISTA RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS ON-SITE (STOCKHOLM).
Our concept is a "Great coffee anywhere!" With a small flexible moped car, we move between different sales points. Fogarolli is a high-quality coffee that delivers a taste experience for the café lover.
EDUCATION:
It is a requirement to have a diploma as a Barista.
SKILLS:
You are a sales-driven person.
You have a sense of service and are always focused on giving the customer the best coffee experience.
You like taking the initiative and are not afraid of responsibility.
You love working with clients from different cultures.
You spread joy and energy to customers.
EXPERIENCE
One year of experience as a barista.
Good with customer service.
Key Account Manager
B2B sell experience.
Experiencing in Purchase Order Making and Inventory Management.
Experience in invoice processing
Language required:
Spanish
English
Swedish
JOB SCHEDULE:
Permanent
REQUIRED:
Driving license.
Application by sending your CV and more information: mofyra.investment@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24
E-post: mofyra.investment@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
