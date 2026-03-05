Backlog owner in Linköping
Do you have experience from working as a backlog owner, technical project leader or product owner? Do you like the idea of working together with a development team with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality? We are looking for a Backlog owner / Technical project lead to join our R&D-site in Linköping.
Who is your future team?
At Axis in Linköping we work in teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software development team. You will join team collaborations characterized by high team spirit, a lot of ambition, knowledge, and fun! This backlog ownership include working with several teams within our wearable cameras division.
What you'll do here as a Backlog owner / Technical project lead:
As Backlog owner you are the "go to" person for the team. You communicate a lot with different stakeholders, as the central communication hub around the product backlog, to ensure you have all the information you and the team need to make the best decisions. Important stakeholders are the product manager as well as team managers among others, with whom you will work closely. In your role as a Backlog owner you will be an indispensable asset in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions that are fit for purpose for our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Backlog ownership including acceptance criteria definitions
*
Facilitate business value decisions
*
Create clarity for the team regarding direction and decisions
*
Be available for questions from the team
*
Prognosis of deliveries
*
Continuous dialogues with different stakeholders
*
Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a committed Backlog owner with a technical understanding of software products, who wants to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
*
Work experience as a backlog owner/technical project leader/product owner or similar
*
A well-structured way of working
*
Capable of making the necessary decisions, technical as well as feature related, and communicate these to the team
*
The ability to think long term
*
Great communications skills
*
An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition,
*
implementing features to finished product.
*
Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
What Axis have to offer
This position is based in Linköping, primarily on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Together, we enjoy activities like table tennis, Mario Kart, or a game of pickleball at Campushallen.
We are looking forward to welcoming a new teammate to our growing team. Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
