Backend Node.js Software Developer
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-08-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Malmö
, Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is a global leader in the growing market for Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. We are specialists in allowing businesses to reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
With presence in more than 50 countries, whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
Sinch's core values are Make it Happen, Dream Big, Keep it Simple and Win Together. These values describe how our global organization works and inspire every of our more than 3,000 employees across 55 different countries.
Role and Responsibilities
We have a modern microservice architecture with code no older than two years, and the platform is hosted in AWS as well as on our own data centers, using cloud native technologies like Kubernetes and Docker to be mentioning a few. Here you take part in designing, developing and deploying backend services with focus on high availability, low latency and scalability. The backend services are forming the backbone of our messaging experience that serves more than 150,000 businesses globally.
As our new Node.js Backend Developer you will:
Be heavily involved in turning user stories into testable, maintainable and high-quality code. This is a hands-on code design and coding role!
Be a valued member of an autonomous, cross-functional team delivering our messaging experience to businesses around the world
Promote and share knowledge for improvement of methodologies and best practices
Close knitted collaboration with equally passionate team members having fun at work and feeling proud that you are a key part of creating world class solutions for customer engagement
Who are you?
Passion for coding is the most important ingredient for success. An ideal candidate would be someone that in addition to TypeScript has a Node.js backend experience and worked with cloud native technologies. We are a bunch of enthusiastic problem solvers who enjoy solving complex matters and we'd like you to join if you feel the same way. Teamwork and communication skills are essential.
Requirements
In order to contribute to this role you have:
Relevant experience working with modern Software Development
Deep understanding and experience of event-driven microservices written in node.js
Built services with cloud native technologies.
You are comfortable working in an international environment in English
Benefits
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and non-discriminatory. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently work towards identifying the candidates that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Even if you do not meet all job requirements, don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new ideas and perspectives to Sinch! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lokgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8869292