Backend Java Engineer - Shape the Future of Global Streaming
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a experienced Java developer passionate about building scalable systems that reach millions of users globally? Join a cutting-edge team where your expertise will directly impact how people discover and enjoy their favorite audio content every day. If you've ever been curious about shaping the future of how the world listens, this role could be music to your ears.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a backend engineer, you will work on developing and maintaining the infrastructure that drives users to sign up for our paid product. You will collaborate with other teams in R&D, Marketing, and Growth to strengthen our platform's capabilities and support the growing demands of our product portfolio. Our goal is to create a user-centered, automated conversion experience that is consistent across multiple channels.
You'll be part of a mission-driven team responsible for enhancing the experience of millions of users globally, from casual listeners to dedicated fans, working on features that resonate with a wide audience. Our platform handles millions of streams daily, and you'll contribute to optimizing systems that ensure seamless playback and discovery for users everywhere.
Please note that to be considered for this position, your CV must be submitted in English!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and develop scalable backend systems, data models, and APIs on the Google Cloud Platform.
• Build and maintain Java services that support our content platform, enabling marketing operators and other internal teams to work efficiently.
• Serve as a technical leader, mentor, and key contributor within a cross-functional agile team.
• Work closely with engineers and product managers to tackle complex challenges and scale automation efforts for a more user-focused conversion experience.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 5+ years of experience as a backend engineer, with a strong focus on Java.
• Solid understanding of computer science fundamentals and experience building scalable backend services.
• Experience with cloud-based development on platforms like GCP or AWS.
• Ability to design and develop APIs in close collaboration with stakeholders.
• Experience working in cross-functional teams and independently leading complex delivery initiatives.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with large-scale streaming platforms
• Familiarity with technologies like gRPC, BigQuery, Bigtable, or other Google Cloud tools.
• Experience writing and operating distributed, high-volume services in production.
To succeed in the role you are curious, solution-oriented, and passionate about developing scalable systems. You enjoy working in teams and are motivated by contributing to the company's success and mission.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15108080". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8976511