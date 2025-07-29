Backend Engineer, Python / Golang
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
About the team
We, the Marketing Tech team, are looking for a passionate and driven Python/Golang Backend Software Engineer. We are a product-focused team that emphasizes enabling the scaling and efficiency of campaigns and marketing efforts both inside and outside of Wolt.
The MarTech team is currently building internal services around marketing and consent use-cases to allow our marketing stakeholders to drive marketing campaigns in and out of the app, and ensure we provide and maintain a compliant experience throughout the whole process. We empower marketing with the tools to fully set up and run their campaigns independently so as not to be blocked by product or engineering.
In our team, you can expect to face many different types of projects across the realm of acquiring users and keeping them engaged. You'll work on both maintaining and expanding existing services, as well as planning and designing new ones. Our project types vary a lot, from microservices used in the core Wolt flow, microservices for automation or to enable our Marketing teams, ETL jobs, as well as streaming processing workers.
Some examples of projects include our in-house built:
Audience management tool in Golang
Marketing attribution powered by Spark
Consents management platform in Golang
Bid & budget automation platform in Python
Campaign generation tool in Golang
A whole host of ETL jobs written in Python
The key business need this role is to fill is the development of a centralized consent platform that allows teams to easily create and deploy compliant consent-gathering experiences.
Since the team focuses on providing platforms and tools to enable marketing at Wolt, you can expect cross-team collaboration within Wolt. You'll also regularly be working with marketing or analytics stakeholders and product leads to see through bringing projects from idea to production. In addition, you'll collaborate cross-functionally with teams from DoorDash, working on building services and aligning roadmaps across several teams.
If you didn't know it yet, we have a strong Python community at Wolt: around 100 of our engineers are actively using Python and sharing knowledge related to its rich ecosystem. Wolt Tech Talks Youtube channel has recordings from our Python meetups and interesting articles in our engineering blog
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki and Stockholm. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide relocation for this role. Only applicants residing in Finland or Sweden will be considered.
Our humble expectations:
You might be the one if you are an engineer with experience in designing and building top-class software and APIs using modern Python or Golang. We work primarily with grpc, FastAPI, Echo, PostgreSQL, and Spark, and value familiarity with Postgres, Kafka, Redis, as well as monitoring, alerting, and deploying microservices in production. An understanding of what it takes to build and operate scalable software services is key. Our backend runs on Kubernetes in AWS, so experience with similar cloud infrastructure is a strong plus. We also appreciate a willingness to take ownership and deliver projects end-to-end.
You know what it takes to achieve ambitious goals together. We expect you to be a good communicator, willing to collaborate with people outside of your own team, be a product-oriented and proactive problem solver, willing to bring up issues in a constructive manner to the team and the Wolt Product team at large.
Understanding of marketing principles and workflows will also be a plus, but don't let it get into your way if these are newer things for you, we are sure you'll get the grasp of them!
Next steps
These positions will be filled as soon as we find the right persons, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
Are you curious about our hiring process? Check out our careers page for more info. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309), http://www.wolt.com
Solnavägen 3 H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9439849