Backend Engineer - Payment
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2024-09-23
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Växjö
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a Backend Engineer in our Payments domain. In the Payment domain we work with all payment transactions to and from the player's gaming account. If it's card or bank based, new regulatory requirements, a brand new payment provider needed to be integrated or a crypto transaction, it's all handled by Payments!
You will work with a team of developers alongside the Product & Tech domain to focus on developing innovative and high performing features with cloud technologies and high throughput transactional systems.
You will work within the full chain of development having end-to-end responsibilities. The team gets to agree on what to build and follow it up with user testing, measuring and verifying the value and outcome of it.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Be responsible for driving the development of our payment solution.
Work in an innovative environment with challenging solutions with high frequency transactions.
Creating the greatest user experience for our customers depositing money to play and accessing their winnings as smooth as possible
Build functionality to increase the rate of successful card transactions and keeping our cost low
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
3+ years with common Java frameworks such as Spring and JPA
Relational databases such as MySQL.
Building scalable and fault-tolerant systems and are familiar with microservice architectures.
NICE TO HAVES:
Bonus points if you have used (but by no means necessary) Kotlin, Akka, Hazelcast, Elasticsearch, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Consul, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes and BigQuery.
Meritorious if you have worked with payment systems and in particular card processing
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group, is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices world-wide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we like to empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait around for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English we'd like to see your CV in English please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Storgatan 29 (visa karta
)
352 30 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
8916145