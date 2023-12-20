Backend Engineer - Financial Crime
2023-12-20
Come and join our mission in fighting and preventing financial crime! We are looking for a Backend Engineer to join our Financial Crime team at SEB Embedded, using the latest technology to fight fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. We are creating and reinforcing safety within our SEB Embedded products and Banking as a Service platform.
As experts in software development, our team possesses deep knowledge and expertise in building robust solutions. Our tech stack is fully on GCP, and we harness the power of Java 11 and Java 19 to build our services. Internally we are using gRPC, while externally providing Rest API interfaces to seamlessly interact with our platform.
About the team
Our collaborative FinCrime team is more than just a group of individuals working together - we embody a supportive and tight-knit spirit that fuels our collective success. Open communication and transparent collaboration are at the core of our team dynamic, fostering an environment where ideas are freely shared and valued.
What you will do
Developing and maintaining a scalable distributed platform for financial service
Work in a long-lived autonomous team with a clear product/service portfolio
Full life cycle management for the product/service portfolio
Constantly evaluate emerging technologies and services to stay relevant in our offering
Drive innovation through technology and work with our product people to improve our platform
Who you are
We are looking for someone who embodies adaptability and helpfulness, while cherishing openness and effective communication. As a part of our team, you grasp the vital role of being supportive and cooperative in an environment that thrives on collective achievements. Additionally, we highly appreciate curiosity and a mindset that acknowledges the potential for failure as a pathway to progress.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role:
Experience in product delivery, demonstrating your ability to effectively contribute to the end-to-end development and delivery of software solutions
Worked with high volume transactions in a regulated environment
Experience working with distributed systems in a cloud environment
Experience from Java, Spring Boot framework or other DI frameworks
What we offer
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Application
We will review applications in January, and thereafter on an ongoing basis.
