Backend Developer to Greenely!

Are you a skilled Backend developer with a strong passion for technology and people?If so, Greenely is looking for an exceptional individual to join our team! Greenely is the energy consumer platform dedicated to helping families navigate the increasingly complex world of electricity. Our mission is to reduce your energy bill to zero, not merely by optimizing home energy usage, but by enabling you to generate virtual power. Our mission is to enable every home to play a vital role in the energy transition in Europe.
What you'll be doing :
As our new backend developer, you'll actively participate in Greenely's growth by:
Exploring new technologies
Collaborating on and writing specifications for innovative ideas
Developing new features using Python
Staying up-to-date with the latest tech trends
Building APIs for our energy-saving app
What you'll need to succeed :
We value collaboration and diverse projects, so we're looking for someone who is:
Flexible and an excellent communicator
Responsible and able to explain technical concepts to non-experts
Driven to create value for end-users
Able to collaborate with teams/partners to build robust integrations and features.
Experienced in backend development with Python (5+ years)
Skilled in REST APIs, Django, PostgreSQL, and GIT
Extensive experience building containerized applications/services (microservices)
Hands-on experience with Cloud platforms and container orchestration tool(s), AWS (EC2, S3, Lambdas, ECS or EKS)
Fluent in English
Bonus Skills:
Falcon framework experience
Kubernetes
IAC tools like Terraform
Knowledge of time-series data
Experience with IoT-related technologies
Team & Workplace:
At Greenely, we believe in freedom under responsibility, and we know you're an essential part of our success. Our teams are cross-functional, including both front-end and backend developers. Our HQ is located in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden.
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: We are an office-first company that values in-person collaboration, offering flexible work arrangements to support your work-life balance. Our vibrant office is conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm at Vasagatan 40.
Growth: Elevate your career with opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
Join our team of problem-solvers, making a difference in the European energy system one consumer at a time!
About Greenely
Greenely aims to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. Greenely's integrated mobile application enables households to optimize their energy consumption, reduce their electricity costs, and participate in grid balancing services. By connecting various energy assets in the home, Greenely's platform allows consumers to manage their energy usage efficiently while contributing to the stability of the power system. Greenely's solution addresses the challenges of the modern energy landscape and promotes a more efficient, sustainable, and reliable power system. By providing consumers with savings and new revenue streams, Greenely drives the transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy system.
WE AREbold and push the limit.
WE BELIEVE THATfast is better than slow.
WE think like owners.
